My favorite external CD/DVD drive is $19 for Prime Day — please buy this instead of a laptop with a CD/DVD drive

A CD/DVD drive is useful, it just doesn't need to be built into your laptop

(Image credit: Gotega)

Prime Day is one of the best times of year to save on laptop accessories, including a CD/DVD drive. Now, some of you are going to scoff at that need, in which case I'm curious why you clicked on this headline. However, others are nodding vigorously because they need to access physical media from time to time or digitize their media collection. 

Enter the external CD/DVD drive, which allows you to read and write data to CDs and DVDs to your heart's content. Best of all, it costs little more than the price of a DVD. My favorite external CD/DVD drive is just $19 on Amazon for Prime Day, which is an excellent price for this well-liked Gotega drive.

Let me hop briefly on my soapbox and tell you to please buy this external drive rather than one of the best laptops with CD/DVD drives. Interest in these laptops still exists, and we work to find them for you every year, but no mainstream laptops with CD/DVD drives are still in production, and you are much better off buying one of the best laptops along with one of the best external CD/DVD drives.

So, if you need a new laptop right now, please peruse our best Prime Day laptop deals to pair with your new CD/DVD drive. Then when you are done with your CD/DVD drive tasks you can unplug it and enjoy all of the wonderful advantages of a modern laptop.

Gotega External DVD Drive: $33 19 @ Amazon

Gotega External DVD Drive: $33 19 @ Amazon
The Gotega External DVD Drive connects to any laptop over USB 3.0 to to burn or play CDs and DVDs. It burns DVDs at up to 8x speeds and CDs at up to 24x speeds. The slim design should make it an easy addition to your laptop bag.

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 