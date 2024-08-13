Build a dream back-to-school desk setup for $212 with these MSI laptop accessory deals

With so many PC makers running ongoing back-to-school deals on laptops, that leaves room for manufacturers to offer deals on accessories, too. MSI has three computing accessories that are attractive mobile accompaniments, especially for students prepping for campus life.

MSI is knocking $25 off the price of its USB Type-C Portable Monitor at Best Buy. Portable monitors are great for doubling your screen real estate in any environment while still keeping your mobile kit mobile. This sale brings the price down to just $104 for a 1080p monitor, one of the better deals we've seen for a portable monitor from a computer maker.

It also drops the price on its lightweight wireless gaming mouse with charging dock at Amazon and its compact Vigor GK50 Elite gaming keyboard on its site.

Shop these and other back-to-school sales this month to find the best deals on new gear.

Best MSI accessory back-to-school deals

MSI ProMP161E2 15.6” 1080P USB Type-C Portable Monitor: $129 $104 @ Best Buy

You can save $25 on the MSI ProMP161E2 portable monitor. This sleek monitor includes a speaker and connects to your laptop via USB-C. Features: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) 250 candela per square inch IPS LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 170-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, USB-C port, weighs 1.65 pounds

MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and Charging Dock: $94 $58 @ Amazon

Get a massive 39% off the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and Charging Dock at Amazon. This is the best price since April, although it's not the lowest price ever. Still, this is an attractive deal if you need a mouse that can pull double-duty for gaming sessions and writing papers. Our sister site, Tom's Hardware, found this mouse impressive and a good value and gave the Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse 4.5 stars in its review. Features: 2.4GHz wireless RF connection, 20,000 DPI resolution optical sensor, 6 buttons with Omron switches rated for up to 60 million clicks, battery life of up to 80 hours, detachable USB cable, charging dock, RGB lights