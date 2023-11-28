Hurry! While you still can, save $300 on Dell's G15 AMD gaming laptop during Cyber Monday

Deals
By Sarah Chaney
published

Dell's affordable G15 gaming laptop is discounted by $300 for Cyber Monday

dell g15 gaming laptop deal
(Image credit: Dell)

Cyber Monday offers up some great deals on gaming laptops, including this deal on Dell's G15 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor. Right now, the G15 is discounted to $699 — that's a savings of $300.

The G15 isn't a top-tier gaming laptop that can run extremely graphically intense games at max settings, but it can run most casual games at max settings, like Hollow Knight, Terraria, and My Time at Sandrock. You can even run games like The Witcher 3 on this laptop, but you'll need to take some settings down a notch for it to run well.

Be sure to check out our other Cyber Monday laptop deals, including $600 off the Alienware m16 laptop and over $400 off the Asus TUF gaming laptop.

Today's best Dell G15 gaming laptop deal

Dell G15 AMD Gaming Laptop $999

Dell G15 AMD Gaming Laptop
Deal: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Overview: Save $300 on Dell's G15 gaming laptop for Cyber Monday.

Features: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LED display (120Hz, 250 nits), AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core, 12-thread processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 RAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, Wi-Fi 6, 720p webcam, headphone jack, Alienware-inspired thermal design

Release date: Oct. 2023

Price check: Dell $999 $699

Price history: This gaming laptop just released a few months ago, so the $300 discount for this configuration is the best deal we've seen so far.

Buy if: You're looking for an affordable gaming laptop that can run most games at max settings.

Don't buy if: You need a gaming laptop that can run the most demanding games at max settings. If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you'll probably need to find a model with a base price of at least $1,500.

Sarah Chaney