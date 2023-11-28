Hurry! While you still can, save $300 on Dell's G15 AMD gaming laptop during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday offers up some great deals on gaming laptops, including this deal on Dell's G15 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor. Right now, the G15 is discounted to $699 — that's a savings of $300.

The G15 isn't a top-tier gaming laptop that can run extremely graphically intense games at max settings, but it can run most casual games at max settings, like Hollow Knight, Terraria, and My Time at Sandrock. You can even run games like The Witcher 3 on this laptop, but you'll need to take some settings down a notch for it to run well.

Today's best Dell G15 gaming laptop deal