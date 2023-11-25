RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $999 is an unsung Black Friday hero

Black Friday has come and gone, but the deals remain! However, some will remain longer than others, which is why I implore you to pay full attention to the following deal while you can: for a limited time only, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics is just $999 at Best Buy.

Let's quickly put that into perspective. A sizable 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate; a solid 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor delivering considerable all around performance; an 80W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of VRAM, capable of rising to 105W Dynamic Boost 2.0, enabling ray-tracing and DLSS 3.0 performance boosts in the most demanding titles for ultra smooth and graphically impressive on-screen results.

What a deal! It's practically a steal – and if you hurry this gaming laptop could be yours for less than $1,000! Check out the deal below.

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming F15 deal