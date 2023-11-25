RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $999 is an unsung Black Friday hero
A Black Friday deal that's TUF to resist
Black Friday has come and gone, but the deals remain! However, some will remain longer than others, which is why I implore you to pay full attention to the following deal while you can: for a limited time only, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics is just $999 at Best Buy.
Let's quickly put that into perspective. A sizable 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate; a solid 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor delivering considerable all around performance; an 80W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of VRAM, capable of rising to 105W Dynamic Boost 2.0, enabling ray-tracing and DLSS 3.0 performance boosts in the most demanding titles for ultra smooth and graphically impressive on-screen results.
What a deal! It's practically a steal – and if you hurry this gaming laptop could be yours for less than $1,000! Check out the deal below.
Today's best Asus TUF Gaming F15 deal
Asus TUF Gaming F15 w/ RTX 4070
Was:
$1,399
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $400 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 at Best Buy during the Black Friday sales and snag a powerful gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance for less!
Features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz display.
Price check: $1,429 @ Walmart
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the Asus TUF Gaming F15 w/ RTX 4070 at Best Buy.
Buy it if: You want an affordable and portable gaming laptop with considerable might at its hear capable of running the latest AAA games with decent performance. Entry-level in price, but far more capable due to its impressive components, the TUF Gaming F15 is an ideal companion for most gamers.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a laptops with an incredible display. While the TUF Gaming F15 has a solid IPS panel to its name, it is limited to 1080p resolutions so lacks the 4K clarity or OLED contrasts of other gaming notebooks.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
