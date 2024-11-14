You'll love these 5 Best Buy Black Friday Razer deals — no matter how you slice it
Razer accessory prices are getting shaved down at Best Buy.
Did you know that Black Friday is approaching? We might have mentioned it once or twice, but it's worth talking about because now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech. Gamers, in particular, should take notice of these fantastic Razer deals we spotted at Best Buy.
We've highlighted our top five Black Friday Razer deals below, but the star of the show is an unexpected entry—these Razer Nommo V2 speakers, which are down to $230. We reviewed the Razer Nommo V2 late last year and loved it. We praised the excellent audio and thumping bass. We didn't love the hefty price tag, but this $70 discount helps alleviate that pain point.
The remainder of the deals we've highlighted are much more in Razer's usual wheelhouse. On the gaming keyboard front, you can snag $15 off the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard or $57 off the Razer Huntsman V2 if you'd prefer a full-size model.
Of course, you'll need a mouse to complement that keyboard. The Razer Basilisk V3 is $20 off, bringing it down to just $49, or you can pick up the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro at $129 — a $20 discount — if you want something a little less gamer-styled.
Top 5 Best Buy Black Friday Razer deals
Razer is better known for its headsets, but this gaming speaker system shouldn't be ignored. It comes with 3” full-range drivers and a down-firing subwoofer with a 5.5” driver — it's basically a mini surround sound system for your PC.
In our Razer Nommo V2 review, we called them "the best gaming speakers you can never afford." While they're still not cheap, this $70 discount helps take the sting out of the price.
Upgrade your gaming setup with this 75% wired mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable keys, per-key RGB, and a magnetic plush leatherette wristrest to keep you comfortable as you play.
In our Razer BlackWidow V4 75% review, we loved the typing sound and feel and praised the dedicated media keys and volume roller.
Save $20 on this understated, super-lightweight gaming mouse. It might not look like a flashy mouse, but it has a 30K optical sensor, 90 hours of battery life, and 5 reprogrammable buttons.
This ever-popular wired gaming mouse has an ergonomic design, a 26K DPI optical sensor, 11 programable buttons, and an awesome adjustable scroll wheel. Oh, and RGB, but it's Razer; you already knew that.
This optical gaming keyboard boasts near-zero input latency, giving you every edge possible in competitive gaming.
It also means you'll have no excuses left, though, so if you still suck, it might just be you.
