You'll love these 5 Best Buy Black Friday Razer deals — no matter how you slice it

Did you know that Black Friday is approaching? We might have mentioned it once or twice, but it's worth talking about because now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech. Gamers, in particular, should take notice of these fantastic Razer deals we spotted at Best Buy.

We've highlighted our top five Black Friday Razer deals below, but the star of the show is an unexpected entry—these Razer Nommo V2 speakers, which are down to $230. We reviewed the Razer Nommo V2 late last year and loved it. We praised the excellent audio and thumping bass. We didn't love the hefty price tag, but this $70 discount helps alleviate that pain point.

The remainder of the deals we've highlighted are much more in Razer's usual wheelhouse. On the gaming keyboard front, you can snag $15 off the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard or $57 off the Razer Huntsman V2 if you'd prefer a full-size model.

Of course, you'll need a mouse to complement that keyboard. The Razer Basilisk V3 is $20 off, bringing it down to just $49, or you can pick up the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro at $129 — a $20 discount — if you want something a little less gamer-styled.

Top 5 Best Buy Black Friday Razer deals