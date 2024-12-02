This absolute gaming beauty with an RTX 4070 is just $1,499 for Cyber Monday
I loved the Legion Legion 7i when it was full price and now it's $500 off for Cyber Monday
I reviewed the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 back in the summer, and I loved it, but I felt it was a bit pricey for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop. That's not the case anymore, thanks to Cyber Monday.
You can get the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 for $1,499 at Lenovo with eCoupon BBYBOPIS. It is outfitted with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display. That's a whole lot of juice for the price.
In my Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review, I scored it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it an Editor's Choice badge. If it was sold at the same price it is now, then I would've given it 4.5 stars. From its gorgeous display and epic performance to its silky touchpad and cool thermals, the Legion 7i is a champ. The only missteps are its mediocre audio and short battery life.
The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is an excellent gaming laptop, and at this price, it's made all the sweeter. An RTX 4070 gaming laptop at $2K is too expensive. But at $1,499? Just right. This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, so don't wait.
Best Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 deal on Cyber Monday
Overview: The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is a great gaming companion without the sale, but an RTX 4070 at $2K is still a bit much. Well, not anymore with $500 off.
Features: The Legion is built with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display.
Release date: 2024
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is an absolute champ. It not only features powerful gaming performance comboed with cool thermals but also a super comfortable keyboard and touchpad and a vibrant display. This gaming laptop is a beast, and while it doesn't feature strong audio or long battery life, those are the least of my concerns when buying a gaming laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want powerful graphics performance paired with cool thermals. You want a vibrant display to capture your favorite games. You want a silky smooth touchpad and bouncy keyboard.
Don't Buy it if: You need high-range performance. You need a long battery life. You want strong speakers. You want a quality build (scratches will strip the paint).
Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
