This absolute gaming beauty with an RTX 4070 is just $1,499 for Cyber Monday

I reviewed the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 back in the summer, and I loved it, but I felt it was a bit pricey for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop. That's not the case anymore, thanks to Cyber Monday.

You can get the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 for $1,499 at Lenovo with eCoupon BBYBOPIS. It is outfitted with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display. That's a whole lot of juice for the price.

In my Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review, I scored it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it an Editor's Choice badge. If it was sold at the same price it is now, then I would've given it 4.5 stars. From its gorgeous display and epic performance to its silky touchpad and cool thermals, the Legion 7i is a champ. The only missteps are its mediocre audio and short battery life.

The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is an excellent gaming laptop, and at this price, it's made all the sweeter. An RTX 4070 gaming laptop at $2K is too expensive. But at $1,499? Just right. This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, so don't wait.

Best Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 deal on Cyber Monday