The best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals from Prime Day, Micro Center, and more

If you want the best gaming performance at the best price, you need a laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

The RTX 4070 is the best value for gamers who want top-notch performance.

Finding a gaming laptop that balances specs, performance, and price is rarely easy, but right now you can save hundreds on an RTX 4070 laptop with some incredible deals for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

One is even under $1,000 — the HP OMEN 16, down to just $989 at Micro Center. This 16-inch gaming laptop includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, an Intel Core i7 14700HX, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 165Hz display. At this price, it's an unbelievable bargain.

I uncovered five deals on RTX 4070 laptops from HP, ASUS, and Razer you can get at a huge discount. If you're hunting for a new gaming laptop, you definitely don't want to miss out on these since the prices will likely go back up after Amazon's Big Deal Days sale ends.

Top 5 deals on RTX 4070 gaming laptops from Amazon, Micro Center, and more

HP OMEN 16

HP OMEN 16: $1,729 $989 @ Micro Center Specs: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD Overview: HP OMEN laptops can be a great option for gamers who want a more minimalistic design. The OMEN 16 has RGB backlighting on the keyboard, but the chassis design is simple and straightforward, with plain polished black all around. Inside, you get some impressive specs that are perfect for tackling just about any modern game or even some PC VR. At this price, the HP OMEN 16 is an incredible bargain that gives budget gaming laptops a run for their money!

ASUS ROG Strix G16

ASUS ROG Strix G16: $1,899 $1,614 @ Amazon Specs: 16-inch QHD+ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 display, 240Hz refresh, 3ms response time, Intel Core i9-14900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB DDR5-5600, 1TB SSD Overview: If you love the cyberpunk aesthetic, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is the gaming laptop for you. This model has the specs to offer impressive gaming performance along with a design that's overflowing with RGB. It's not a perfect laptop, but our review praised its overall performance, audio quality, and battery life. That's really saying something since it's rare to see good battery life on a gaming laptop.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024)

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024): $1,799 $1,399 @ Amazon Specs: 16-inch GHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The Asus TUF Gaming A16 is the latest 16-inch laptop in Asus's budget line-up, but it offers a lot of value for its price. You get a Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, which just launched earlier this year, paired with a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. That's enough power to handily compete with a desktop gaming PC, let alone most other similarly-priced laptops. At $1500, this gaming laptop is a steal.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023): $1,699 $1,234 @ Amazon Specs: 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: Last year's top configuration of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is seriously good value with this $465 discount. For just over $1200, you get a Ryzen 7 7940HS CPU and a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, making for a top-notch gaming experience at a budget-friendly price. The CPU might not be the latest generation and the display is only Full HD (not Quad HD), but at this price, those are minor compromises for most gamers.

