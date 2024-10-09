Test your gamer reflexes and try to save $600 on the Alienware X16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop before Prime Day is over
Save $600 on the Alienware x16 R2, an Editor's Choice laptop
One of our favorite gaming laptops — which has earned an Editor's Choice award from us and 4 out of 5 stars in our review — just got a major discount for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Right now, you can pick up the Alienware x16 R2 for only $1,799 at Amazon. Regularly $2,399, that's an impressive $600 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this particular configuration.
Inside, this x16 R2 gaming laptop features a new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. To top it all off, it has a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
With those specs, you can play most AAA games at max settings with no issues. And if you want to play unplugged for a while, that'll be no problem with this laptop's relatively great battery life. In our battery test, the laptop lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes.
If you're not convinced the Alienware x16 R2 is the right pick for you, check out the other deals on RTX 4070 gaming laptops we've found recently.
Best Alienware x16 R2 deal
Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070
Was: $2,399
Now: $1,799 @ Amazon
Overview: For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is slashing $600 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop, equipped with an RTX 4070 GPU.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 1080p webcam with microphone, enhanced thermal design, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Alienware x16 R2 configuration.
Price comparison: Dell $1,999
Reviews consensus: The consensus is: this is a powerful mid-range gaming laptop. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we praised the laptop for its excellent mechanical keyboard, relatively long battery life for a gaming laptop, and wildly impressive performance. And among our sister sites and reviews via Amazon, most everyone seems to agree.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop able to run AAA games at high refresh rates, or for other graphics-intensive tasks, like content creation.
Don't buy it if: You only need a laptop for simple tasks, like browsing the web, staying on top of emails, or streaming media. If that's what you're after, check out the other Prime Day laptop deals we've rounded up to find something better-suited for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.