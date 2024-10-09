Test your gamer reflexes and try to save $600 on the Alienware X16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop before Prime Day is over

One of our favorite gaming laptops — which has earned an Editor's Choice award from us and 4 out of 5 stars in our review — just got a major discount for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Right now, you can pick up the Alienware x16 R2 for only $1,799 at Amazon. Regularly $2,399, that's an impressive $600 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this particular configuration.

Inside, this x16 R2 gaming laptop features a new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. To top it all off, it has a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

With those specs, you can play most AAA games at max settings with no issues. And if you want to play unplugged for a while, that'll be no problem with this laptop's relatively great battery life. In our battery test, the laptop lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes.

If you're not convinced the Alienware x16 R2 is the right pick for you, check out the other deals on RTX 4070 gaming laptops we've found recently.

Best Alienware x16 R2 deal