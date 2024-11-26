Razer unleashed its Black Friday deals, here are our 5 top picks for gamers

Razer's Black Friday deals are here ahead of the official event on November 29, so hopefully, you've got your quick twitch gamer reflexes ready so you don't miss the best offers.

There are a lot of deals out there at the moment — I know, I've been writing them — but these 5 Razer deals stand out from the crowd, with some steep discounts on laptops and peripherals.

If you're looking for a new portable gaming rig, this 4070-configured Razer Blade 16 is down to $2,999. That's obviously a lot of money, but it's $600 off on this year's model, and it's packed with top-end hardware, including a 14th gen i9 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of RAM. We called this our "favorite gaming laptop" in our Razer Blade 16 review back in March, thanks to the beautiful OLED display and monstrous performance.

If you're looking for peripherals to take your gaming experience to the next level, we've highlighted some of our top picks below, too, including the Basilisk V3 Pro at $99 — that's $60 off one of the best gaming mice out there.

If the Blade 16 doesn't tick all your boxes, check out our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals round-up and shop around for your dream machine.

Top 5 Black Friday Razer deals

Razer Blade 16: was $3,599 now $2,999 at Razer Save $600 on this beast of a gaming laptop that comes with a 14th gen Intel CPU and a GTX 4080. It can definitely run Crysis... and probably some more modern games too. In our Razer Blade 16 review, we praised the strong performance and gorgeous display.



Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox: was $49 now $19 at Razer Are you one of those filthy controller gamers? Me too, and between you and me, this charging stand for Xbox controllers looks like a great deal at 60% off. It recharges your gamepad between sessions, comes in loads of colors to match your controller, and most importantly, it gives you somewhere nice to leave it so it's not just thrown on your desk.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was $159 now $99 at Razer This Pro wireless gaming mouse offers up to 150 hours of battery life, hyperspeed wireless for a seamless connection, and 13-zone Chroma lighting for that sick underflow. It was down to $129 during Prime Day, but this $60 drop brings it below the $100 mark, which is an absolute steal.