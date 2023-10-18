Holy crap! MSI Raider with RTX 4060 sees $900 price cut in rare gaming laptop deal

MSI Raider series PCs are among the best gaming laptops to buy. For the month of October, retailers are slashing prices on select Nvidia RTX 40 GPU laptops. So if you want to pick up a gaming laptop before Black Friday, there are many ways to save.

B&H currently sells the MSI Raider GE68HX with RTX 4060 for $1,299. It normally costs $2,199, so that's a massive savings of $900. This is the lowest price we could find for this laptop and a great value for this configuration. By comparison, it's $200 cheaper than Newegg's current price for the exact same laptop.

Today's best MSI Raider gaming laptop deal

MSI Raider GE68HX RTX 4060: $2,199 $1,299 @ B&H

B&H is slashing a massive $900 off the MSI Raider GE68HX with RTX 4060 GPU. This gaming-specific laptop is ideal for intensive graphics tasks. If you want a big screen laptop for playing games at high frame rates or editing videos on an immersive QHD+ display. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro. Price check: Newegg $1,899

MSI Raider series gaming laptops are virtual reality for VR headsets like Oculus Quest 3 and HTC Vive XR Elite. For just under $1,300, you're getting a16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB, and 1TB NVMe SSD. It's rare to find a high-performance laptop for such a low price.

By comparison, the 13th Gen i9-charged HP Envy 16 with RTX 4060 GPU is $1,399 ($350 off) at Best Buy. That's $100 more than the MSI laptop in this deal with similar hardware.

We didn't test this exact model, however, in our MSI Raider GE78HX review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars praising its rainbow road light bar and bright, colorful display, and great speakers. Performance-wise, it's an absolute beast of a machine with powerful graphics.

So if you want to treat yourself or someone you know to a gaming notebook for the holidays, it's not too early to save. Laptop deals this good are only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab it while you can.

MSI Raider GE68HX RTX 4070: $2,699 $2,299 @ Walmart

Walmart knocks $400 off the MSI Raider GE68HX with RTX 4070 GPU. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, beyond gamers, its high-performance graphics and CPU are well-suited for creators and business pros alike. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 16GB of dedicated RAM, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro. Price check: Best Buy $2,499| B&H $2,499