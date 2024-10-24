Black Friday is a month away, but Razer's laptop and peripheral deals are here now

Black Friday is looming over us all and it's usually the perfect time to upgrade to a new laptop or pick up some accessories, but why wait for another month when there are loads of excellent early Black Friday deals at Razer right now?

If you're looking for the best laptops, a pair of deals caught our eye, starting with a whopping $800 discount on the Razer Blade 18 RTX 4060, down to just $2099. It's got a massive (by laptop standards) 18-inch QHD display that makes AAA games shine, and some serious hardware under the hood to power them.

If you want something a little more portable (and yet somehow even more powerful), there is also $200 off the Razer Blade 16 OLED RTX 4070, down to just $2799. You're paying more for a smaller laptop, sure, but you're upgrading the GPU, CPU, and getting an OLED display to boot.

You can also upgrade your peripheral game in Razer's sale. The best mouse deal we've spotted is this Razer Naga V2 Pro + Mouse Dock Pro Bundle which is $30 off, down to $219. You get a beast of a gaming mouse that's tailor-made for MMO players, and the bundle comes with a wireless charging station too. And for your clickety-clackety mechanical keyboard needs, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless is $60 off, down to $159.

The final thing that caught our eye is a little different — the Razer Edge Gaming Tablet and Kishi V2 Pro Controller which is down to $250, down a massive $150 from its usual price. This powerful Android gaming tablet is the ultimate upgrade for mobile gamers, offering a beautiful display, powerful hardware, and a comfortable controller at a very reasonable price.

Best Razer early-Black Friday deals

Razer Blade 18 RTX 4060: $2899 $2,099 @ Razer

You can save $800 on this gaming powerhouse. It starts with an RTX 4060 and 16GB of RAM, but you can spec it up and keep the discount. Regardless of the model, you'll get the stunning QHD+ 16:10 display that we loved in our Razer Blade 18 review. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, IR 5MP webcam, per-key RGB Razer Chroma backlit keyboard, precision glass touchpad, 6 speaker array, THX Spatial audio, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 16 OLED RTX 4070: $2,999 $2,799 @ Razer

Save $200 on the Razer Blade 16 OLED and take your portable gaming to the next level. In our Razer Blade 16 (2024) review, we gave it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We were super impressed with the powerful performance, vivid OLED display, and booming speakers that make it an ideal laptop for watching movies as well as playing games. Features: 16.1-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Razer Naga V2 Pro + Mouse Dock Pro Bundle: $249 $219 @ Razer

Hand out those Divine Interventions like a pro with Razer's MMO mouse that comes with three swappable side panels packed with programmable buttons, a highly configurable scroll wheel, and Hyperspeed wireless for a smooth, uninterrupted connection. This bundle also comes with the Mouse Dock Pro so you can easily charge your mouse wirelessly. Even Leroy Jenkins would have succeeded with this bad boy... maybe.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless: $219 $159 @ Razer

Whether it's for gaming or general use, there's nothing quite like the feel of a good mechanical keyboard. The DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless is an excellent small-form-factor option. It uses Razer's own Low-Profile Optical Switches and comes packed with all the RGB accouterments you'd expect from a Razer device.