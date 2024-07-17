Act fast to save $400 on the excellent Alienware X16 R2 in this unprecedented Prime Day gaming laptop deal

One of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals of 2024 is on one of our favorite Alienware Series notebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware X16 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,999 with Prime. That's a sweet discount of $400 and the lowest price I've seen for this PC since its launch back in May of this year. It's also one of the best last-minute Prime Day laptop deals you can get before Amazon's sale ends.

By comparison, it undercuts Dell's current price by $400 and puts the PC maker's Black Friday in July sale to shame.

In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we were delighted by its strong performance and graphics, thin design, and solid battery life. We also found its excellent keyboard and great thermals impressive. After hours of real-world use and testing in our lab, were rated the Alienware X16 R2 4 out of 5 stars.

We ran the Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test on the Alienware x16 R2 and here's what we found. It scored 13,874 which surpasses the premium gaming laptop average (10,469) and industry rival, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (13,525, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX).

It came up short against the HP Omen 16 (14,515, Intel Core i7-13700HX) and MSI Titan 18 HX 2024 (16,501, Intel Core i9-14900HX), but it's still a beast of a machine. It transcoded a 4K video to 1080p on our HandBrake benchmark in a little over 3 minutes — 2 seconds faster than the Omen 16 (4:29) and Legion 5 Pro (4:05).

At just under $2,000, the Alienware X16 R2 has dropped to the more affordable end of the price spectrum. It's a wise choice for serious gamers and content creators.

This deal expires when Prime Day ends on July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET, so I would act fast on this one. For more epic deals like this, visit our dedicated Amazon Prime Day 2024 hub.

Best Prime Day Alienware X16 R2 deal