Forget MacBook Pro, the LG gram 16 is $700 off now and at lowest price ever

The LG gram 16 is one of the best laptops for power-users. If you're looking for a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air alternative, this deal is just for you.

For today only, Best Buy offers the LG gram 16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $999. It normally retails for $1699, so that's a massive savings of $700. This marks the LG gram 16's lowest price ever since its Mar. 2023 release. Even better, bundle it with Microsoft 365 and save up to $25 — only at Best Buy.

If you can't afford to wait for Black Friday, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get now.

Today's best LG gram 16 deal

LG gram 16: $1,699 $999 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal of the day takes $700 off the LG gram 16 (16Z90R). Plus save up to an extra $25 when you bundle it with Microsoft 365. If you're looking for a super-lightweight powerhouse laptop, you can't go wrong with the gram 16. This laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB NVMe SSD. Price check: Amazon $999

The 2023 LG gram 16 is one of the best laptops to hold its own against Apple's premium MacBooks. It features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB NVMe SSD.

While we didn't test this 16-inch model, the 2023 LG Gram 17 earned our Editor's Choice award. We gave this Ultrabook an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its extremely lightweight design, unmatched color accuracy, solid performance and 12+ hour battery life. Our review unit had the same 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM as the laptop in this deal.

In one test, we opened 40 Google Chrome tabs and it didn't even flinch. Back in our lab, the laptop notched a phenomenal multi-core score of 9,945. This beats the breaks off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (8,911) and the premium laptop average (7,048).

Despite its slender design, the gram 16 packs a good amount of ports. You get 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a2 x USB-C 4. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for moving files and adding storage.

If you're on the hunt for an ultralight workhorse laptop with a big display, at just $1,000 the LG gram is a wise choice. This deal ends Oct. 3 at Best Buy.