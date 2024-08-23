$2,040 off? This Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is at an all-time low in early Labor Day sale
Save on the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad Z16
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 ranks as one of our favorite business laptops thanks to its impressive combination of system performance and battery life. Now, you can snag this model directly from Lenovo at a deep discount.
As part of Lenovo's early Labor Day sales, this model drops a massive $2,040 off the MSRP of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16, now just $1,099. To get this deal, use coupon "THINKDBWK1" — which brings the price down to $14 less than a July sale for a slightly lower configuration of the Z16, with a different CPU and integrated GPU. Lenovo lists this model at $3,139, which is not something anyone ever should have paid for this laptop, but we see this sort of price inflation often with business laptops. However, with the coupon code, this deal is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, so it is a good deal if you are in the market for a powerful business laptop.
The config includes an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H CPU, discrete AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics with 4GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 16-inch 3,840 x 2,400 display uses a bright, 400 nits OLED panel with blue right reduction and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, we appreciated its clean design and its overall performance. This 4-pound model logged 15 hours in our battery life tests (our tested config had a lower resolution 1,920 x 1,200-pixel display). Plus, it scored 9,018 in our Geekbench 5.4 test, beating our premium laptop average of 7,135. Its performance topped both Intel and AMD models we tested (the LG Gram 16 with an i7-1260p CPU scored 8,431, while the Acer Swift Edge 16 with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU scored 7,718).
As our reviewer says, "From the great speakers and military-tested durability to the biometric authentication and decent display, this laptop has it all and more."
If you're in the market for a powerful 16-inch laptop suitable for work and play, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is a strong choice. You can also check out some other models we liked during Lenovo's early Labor Day sales.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 deal
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16
Was: $3,139
Now:$1,099 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Take 60% off the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 via coupon "THINKDBWK1".
Features: 16-inch WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) OLED 400-nit touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, 1080p RGB/IR hybrid with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader
Release Date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this particular configuration.
Reviews consensus: In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, the laptop was so impressive that it earned our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its 15-hour battery life, strong performance, and minimalist design. Our config had a 1920 x 1200 display, while the config on sale has a 4K OLED display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful and secure 16-inch business laptop with a brilliant 4K display, rugged build, and excellent performance.
Don't buy it if: You want a lightweight laptop to carry all day. This model weighs 4 pounds, which is heavy to tote around a trade show or campus. Visit our best business laptop list for more options.
