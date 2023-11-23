This $53 iPad accessory changed everything for me, and its on sale now!
The missing link in iPad excellence
We're now officially closer to Black Friday than I am with some of my living relatives. But here's something you won't want to be estranged from, incredible deals across the board on top-tier tech. You couldn't be anyway, they're everywhere – like bed bugs on a subway train. You can't avoid them, you've probably got Black Friday deals on you right now and you don't even know it. Oh look there's one, let me get that for you, reader.
Behold, the Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad now just $53 at Amazon (Apply coupon on-page). This is the iPad accessory that changed everything about how I use my iPad Pro, unlocking the true potential of Apple's tablet by offering more ports. It gave me increased storage, wider interactivity, and a true desktop experience that shocked me with its performance.
If you're an iPad user and you're not making use of Plugable's smartphone and tablet friendly dock and stand combo, then you're doing it wrong! Dive on this extra low price for Black Friday and snag yourself one of the most transformative bits of tech you're likely to come across when it comes to squeezing every drop of potential from your iPad, iPad Pro, or Android tablet. Check out the deal below!
Today's best Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad deal
Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad (UDS-7IN1)
Was: $59
Now: $53 @ Amazon w/ coupon
Overview: Save $7 on Plugable's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad and you'll receive not just an ergonomic stand that makes Apple's slate super easy to use, but an 8-port expansion that turns your iPad into a fully fledged workstation. Is this a small saving? Yes. But it's a small saving on an already impressively priced product with enormous potential to overhaul your iPad, smartphone, or Android tablet experience.
Features: Certified 91W of Power Delivery (100W max) for the host device over USB-C, sturdy stand with ergonomic lift, support for an external 4K display over HDMI, SD & Micro SD card readers, two 5Gbps USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a single 3.5mm audio/mic combo jack.
Release date: Jan. 2023
Price check: $59.95 @ Plugable | $59 @ B&H
Review: I personally reviewed this iPad docking station earlier in the year and it completely changed how I interact with my iPad Pro. Unlocking a near-full desktop experience that breathed new life into Apple's tablet. I couldn't be happier!
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want to squeeze every drop of potential and performance out of your iPad, iPad Pro, Android tablet, or any other compatible USB-C device. The Plugable UDS-7IN1 can transform your slate into a full-scale desktop experience and push the boundaries of what is capable on these small-scale devices.
Don't buy if: You're mostly out and about when you use your iPad or tablet. This dock makes for a great desk companion, but it's not much use for those always on the go.
