I review tech and this is the best Black Friday docking station deal I've ever seen!

Black Friday deals are breaking the rules! Not only are some of the best deals to expect this year arriving early, but they're also warping the fabric of reality. Don't believe me? Ever heard of a cheap docking station? Me neither!

However, whether it's a case of the Mandela effect taking course or just some of that Black Friday magic spilling out early, you can now lay your hands on the impressive Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station for just $52.64 at Dell.

To add some context to this deal, Targus' docking station is typically priced at $329, meaning you save $273.36 with this outstanding Black Friday bargain! Check out the deal below!

Today's best Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station deal