I review tech and this is the best Black Friday docking station deal I've ever seen!
There's no such thing as a cheap docking sta- Oh, hello!
Black Friday deals are breaking the rules! Not only are some of the best deals to expect this year arriving early, but they're also warping the fabric of reality. Don't believe me? Ever heard of a cheap docking station? Me neither!
However, whether it's a case of the Mandela effect taking course or just some of that Black Friday magic spilling out early, you can now lay your hands on the impressive Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station for just $52.64 at Dell.
To add some context to this deal, Targus' docking station is typically priced at $329, meaning you save $273.36 with this outstanding Black Friday bargain! Check out the deal below!
Today's best Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station deal
Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station
Was:
$329Now: $52 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $273 on the Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station at Dell ahead of Black Friday!
Features: 100W of Power Delivery to the USB-C host machine, dual 4K (3840 x 2160) external monitor support via HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2A. Targus' dock is a 15-in-1 port expansion including a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, four 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.
The Targus USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station is also outfitted with a VESA bracket mounting provision, allowing it to be mounted behind your display for better cable management and saving on space!
Release date: Aug. 2018
Price check: $178 @ Newegg | $189 @ Amazon
Buy if: You want an impressively versatile docking station that won't cost you an arm and a leg during the Black Friday sales. It's fast, has a variety of ports, and fully compatible with every operating system. If your setup is build around a laptop, then the 100W of Power Delivery will keep things flowing nicely throughout the day, and the DV4K's decent port speeds should keep your workflow smooth and efficient along the way.
Don't buy if: You're looking for the best speeds possible from a docking station. For that, you're going to need a dock that makes use of Thunderbolt 4 (or USB4). One recommendation would be the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 HDMI Docking Station.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
