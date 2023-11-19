I review tech, and these are my top docking station deals for Black Friday

Black Friday is one of those rare occasions where we can justify splurging a little extra on tech — especially if it's outside of our usual price bracket. And, when it comes to tech that typically takes a toll on your wallet, few can deny the sting of a top-tier docking station.

More ports and power to maximize the potential of your PC or laptop, who could possibly turn down that? Well, anyone who's home doesn't contain an indoor swimming pool full of doubloons à la Scrooge McDuck, for one. While small in stature, these devices can exact a tall order when it comes to price — which brings us back around nicely to Black Friday.

Why are docking stations so damn expensive? Well, probably because they're so damn useful. Thankfully, Black Friday sets itself up as the ideal time to strike when it comes to picking one up. There are discounts across the board of some of our most well reviewed docking stations of the year, and some that I've had the chance to try out in advance of reviews to come. Rest assured no deal in this list is present without my absolute seal of approval. But who am I, and why trust anything I have to say?

Why you can trust our recommendations:

I've been called many things in my time, but given my penchant for reviewing these port providing products I was once referred to as 'a bit of a dockhead.' At least I think I was, I wasn't really listening and my lipreading needs a little work when it comes to making out vowels.

But I can assure you, if that was the case, then 'dockhead' is accurate. Over the last year I've been reviewing a number of devices from major and minor brands to help decipher our list of the best docking stations available today.

I (unironically) love a good docking station, and truly believe there's no more important device to build a setup around — especially in an age where port availability on thinner laptops is reaching an all-time low. I like to maximize the potential of my setup, keep my laptop topped up with power, and have all my cables neat and tidy in the process.

For all of those reasons, I believe a docking station is essential. The docks that I've recommended in this article adhere as closely to those principals as possible, and have been tested by myself and other Laptop Mag staff members for their ability to get the job done right.

So, without further ado, let's get to the docks.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 HDMI docking station

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 HDMI docking station: $289 $274 @ Amazon w/ 5% coupon Save 5% on Plugable's impressive Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 HDMI docking station at Amazon. This Black Friday deal nets you an 11-in-1 docking station with dual 4K display support, Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 compatible speeds of 40Gbps, and 100W of Power Delivery to the host machine (96W certified).

Logitech Logi Dock

Logitech Logi Dock: $399.99 $249 @ Amazon

Save $150 on Logitech's excellent Logi Dock this Black Friday and gain yourself a strange yet beautiful combination of a soundbar, conferencing tool, and docking station bolstered with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Logi Dock is small but powerful, delivering fantastic soundscapes with is 55mm neodymium drivers and capturing crystal clear audio with its impressive mic array.

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 during Black Friday sales at Amazon and be treated to the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy with a healthy discount on its usual cost. CalDigit's dock is an 18-port expansion with 98W of Power Delivery to the host device that can support two external 4K displays or a single external 8K display!

Monoprice 13-in-1 Dual HDMI + DP MST Dock

Monoprice 13-in-1 Dual-HDMI + DP MST Dock: $47 $34 @ Target

Save $13 on Monoprice's 13-in-1 Dual-HDMI + DP MST Dock during Target's Black Friday sales and enjoy one of the best budget docking station/USB-C hubs on the market today. Monoprice's dock is a 12-in-1 port expansion with 100W of Power Delivery to the host device, and can support two external 4K displays using HDMI and VGA connections.

BenQ BeCreatus Hybrid Dock

BenQ BeCreatus Hybrid Dock: $299 $284 @ Amazon

Save 5% on BenQ's BeCreatus Hybrid Dock during Amazon's Black Friday sales. Sure, it's not a fantastic amount of money to be saving, but the BeCreatus Hybrid Dock is already worth its price tag offering 13 additional ports to the host machine along with 100W of Power Delivery, up to 4K 60Hz (or 8K 30Hz) support for external displays, and dual inputs for switching monitor sources in a flash.

Plugable USB-C Tablet/iPad/Phone Stand w/ docking station

