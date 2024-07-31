5 back-to-school deals on Anker USB-C hubs so you're never short on ports

Anker is known for its charging accessories, but it's also one of the go-to brands for USB-C hubs. If you've ever found yourself short of USB ports or in need of a way to connect other peripherals, Anker has a USB-C hub option for you. And now, you can get them all on sale at Amazon.

Before you buy a hub, you need to consider its form factor, what ports you need, and whether you need the hub to have its own power. Some of the hubs here only add USB-A ports, while others include USB-C, HDMI, and memory card slots. The one common point among these five options is that they all connect to your computer via USB-C.

For example, Amazon is offering the versatile yet compact Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C PD hub for $56, that's 20% off its typical price. This hub has USB-C and USB-A ports, plus Ethernet, HDMI, and memory card slots.

If that's not the right mix for you, check out the rest of these Anker USB-C hub deals and there's sure to be one that offers the ports you're looking for. And if you or a student in your life needs to refresh any other gear ahead of the new school year, we've rounded up 33 of the best back-to-school deals on a wide variety of tech.

Top 5 Anker back-to-school USB-C hub deals at Amazon

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $40 now $30 This hub, model A8374, packs 3 USB-A ports for low-power peripherals like a mouse or keyboard, and a fourth 10Gbps USB-A port for fast data transfers. Power delivery is via the pass-through USB-C PD port, for up to 85W output. (This doesn't include a 100W charging brick.) Features: 3 USB-A ports, 10Gbps USB-A port, 2 HDMI ports (up to 4K 60Hz for one monitor, 1080p 60Hz for dual monitor, 100W USB-C PD-IN.

Anker 332 USB-C Hub (5-in-1): was $35, now $19 This slim USB-C hub has 5 ports for quick expansion on any USB-C laptop. It adds two 5Gbps USB-A data ports and an HDMI port for a 4K 30Hz display. It has a 100W PD-IN port, for 85W pass-through charging (charger not included). This means you can use one of your computer's USB-C ports for the hub, and charge the computer via the hub. Features: 4K 30Hz HDMI port, 5Gbps USB-C port, 2 5Gbps USB-A ports, and a 100W PD-IN port.

Anker USB-C Data Hub (4-in-1): was $20, now $16 This hub is as basic as it gets. It splits a single USB-C port into a 4 USB 3.0 ports. Since this hub lacks its own power source, it can handle up to 900mA across its USB-A ports, making it great for connecting lower-power devices like a mouse, keyboard, or thumb drive (but an external hard drive could max out its total power). Features: 4 USB-A 3.0 ports.

Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C PD hub: was $70, now $56 Need to add a wide array of ports at once? The Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C PD hub does just that in this packed yet compact powered hub. It covers everything from USB-C and USB-A to Ethernet and memory card slots, too. A USB-C PD input allows pass-through charging to 85W (with another 15W allocated to power the hub itself). Features: 4K at 60Hz HDMI port, 100W USB-C PD-IN, DisplayPort 1.4 (for up to two monitors), 5Gbps USB-C port, 5Gbps USB-A port, 2 480Mbps USB-A ports, 1 Gbps Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio input, microSD and SD Card slots.