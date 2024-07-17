Black Friday in July: These are the 3 best non-Amazon laptop deals

Yes, Prime Day might be taking the spotlight, but these Black Friday in July sales give us the best laptop and gaming laptop deals we've seen. Below, we've gathered a list of our favorites so far.

We've got deals from Dell, Best Buy, and Lenovo. It's no surprise that Amazon is getting a load of competitors in the couple of days it's carved its own little Black Friday.

One of my favorite deals is the HP Envy 16, a great gaming laptop that isn't a gaming laptop. The Lenovo Tab M9 dropped to $99 again, and while that's not technically a laptop, it's one of the most popular tablet deals I've seen in the last year.

We'll likely add to the list below as Black Friday in July continues, so watch out. But here are our favorite deals so far:

Today's best Black Friday in July deals

Dell XPS 15: $1,499 $1,099 @ Dell

This is an excellent laptop for students, remote workers, and anyone looking for a reliable PC. For $400 off, you get the Dell XPS 15 with Intel Arc Graphics. We gave it a respectable 4 out of 5-star rating in our Dell XPS 15 review due to its excellent overall gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics A370M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy 16: $1,499 $899 @ Best Buy

This is such a damn good deal that it's hard not to mention, especially for anyone looking for a gaming laptop at an affordable price (it's not even a gaming laptop!) However, I cannot find a reliable review of this particular unit of the HP Envy 16. We've loved Envy laptops in the past, but remember that we cannot validate this laptop's quality. But considering the specs alone, you're getting a lot for the price. Features: Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 16:10 CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD