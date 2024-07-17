Black Friday in July: These are the 3 best non-Amazon laptop deals
Forget Prime Day — it's Black Friday in July
Yes, Prime Day might be taking the spotlight, but these Black Friday in July sales give us the best laptop and gaming laptop deals we've seen. Below, we've gathered a list of our favorites so far.
We've got deals from Dell, Best Buy, and Lenovo. It's no surprise that Amazon is getting a load of competitors in the couple of days it's carved its own little Black Friday.
One of my favorite deals is the HP Envy 16, a great gaming laptop that isn't a gaming laptop. The Lenovo Tab M9 dropped to $99 again, and while that's not technically a laptop, it's one of the most popular tablet deals I've seen in the last year.
We'll likely add to the list below as Black Friday in July continues, so watch out. But here are our favorite deals so far:
Today's best Black Friday in July deals
Dell XPS 15: $1,499 $1,099 @ Dell
This is an excellent laptop for students, remote workers, and anyone looking for a reliable PC. For $400 off, you get the Dell XPS 15 with Intel Arc Graphics. We gave it a respectable 4 out of 5-star rating in our Dell XPS 15 review due to its excellent overall gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.
Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics A370M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
HP Envy 16: $1,499 $899 @ Best Buy
This is such a damn good deal that it's hard not to mention, especially for anyone looking for a gaming laptop at an affordable price (it's not even a gaming laptop!) However, I cannot find a reliable review of this particular unit of the HP Envy 16. We've loved Envy laptops in the past, but remember that we cannot validate this laptop's quality. But considering the specs alone, you're getting a lot for the price.
Features: Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 16:10 CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $99 @ Lenovo
This is one of the most popular Android tablet deals from 2023 until now. We've never seen it drop to anything less than $99, so now is the time to buy. I haven't seen many reviews for the Lenovo Tab M9, but the one I did see from Notebook Check praised it for its large screen in a compact design.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.