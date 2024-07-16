My favorite gaming laptop isn't a gaming laptop — and it's on sale for Prime Day
As HP's mid-tier consumer laptop, the Envy series provides a lot of strong premium-like qualities for an affordable price.
We cannot get enough of these wild laptop and gaming laptop deals on Prime Day. I just found an incredible gaming laptop deal in the HP Envy 16, which isn't even a gaming laptop.
The HP Envy 16 with Intel Core i7-13700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $899 at Best Buy. At $600 off, it's a gamer's wet dream. Trying to score an affordable gaming laptop is rough, and this is an excellent choice for those trying their best.
We didn't get a chance to review this particular model of the HP Envy 16. However, we loved the 2022 HP Envy 16 and gave the most recent HP Envy x360 high marks. As HP's mid-tier consumer laptop, the Envy series provides a lot of strong premium-like qualities for an affordable price.
At $600 off, the HP Envy 16 offers incredible specs for a low, low price. It's not even a gaming laptop, and I'd say this is one of the greatest gaming laptops I've seen on Prime Day.
Today's best HP Envy 16 deal
HP Envy 16
Was: $1,499
Now: $899 Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Best Buy takes a massive $600 off the well-specced HP Envy 16.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the HP Envy 16, especially an RTX 4060 GPU.
Features: Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 16:10 CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Price check: HP $1,359
Reviews: Remarkably, I cannot find a reliable review of this particular unit of the HP Envy 16. However, what I can say about the Envy series is that we've given them high marks before due to their quality chassis, great performance, and strong displays. Of course, this is relying heavily on speculation from our previous experience. This deal is great, but you're taking a risk.
Laptop Mag: HP Envy 16 2022 ★★★★½ | HP Envy x360 ★★★★
Buy it if: You want strong performance for an affordable price. You want a sharp, large display. You want a laptop from a reliable brand.
Don't buy it if: You don't want to risk getting something we haven't tested. You don't want to deal with potentially lacking battery life (from the GPU and sharp display).
