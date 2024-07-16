My favorite gaming laptop isn't a gaming laptop — and it's on sale for Prime Day

We cannot get enough of these wild laptop and gaming laptop deals on Prime Day. I just found an incredible gaming laptop deal in the HP Envy 16, which isn't even a gaming laptop.

The HP Envy 16 with Intel Core i7-13700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $899 at Best Buy. At $600 off, it's a gamer's wet dream. Trying to score an affordable gaming laptop is rough, and this is an excellent choice for those trying their best.

We didn't get a chance to review this particular model of the HP Envy 16. However, we loved the 2022 HP Envy 16 and gave the most recent HP Envy x360 high marks. As HP's mid-tier consumer laptop, the Envy series provides a lot of strong premium-like qualities for an affordable price.

At $600 off, the HP Envy 16 offers incredible specs for a low, low price. It's not even a gaming laptop, and I'd say this is one of the greatest gaming laptops I've seen on Prime Day.

Today's best HP Envy 16 deal