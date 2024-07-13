Lenovo Black Friday in July sale 2024: Up to 74% off sitewide

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale takes on Amazon Prime Day 2024 with up to 74% off sitewide. Bargain shoppers will want to take advantage of today's sitewide savings on laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,711 (47% off) via coupon, "THINKBFIJWEEK3". One of the best business laptops to buy, it's remarkably light, offers great battery life, and packs the security features work professionals need.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. At nearly 50% off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is at a stellar price and worth it if you want a reliable travel-friendly laptop.

That's just one of the best laptop deals from the Lenovo Black Friday in July sale. See more of my favorite laptop deals below.

Lenovo Black Friday in July sale 2024

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,229 $1,711 @ Lenovo

Save 47% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFIJWEEK3". The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 business laptop is great for college students and work professionals alike. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3: $2,529 $1,138 @ Lenovo

Save $74% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 via coupon, " THINKBFIJWEEK3" at checkout. Students and work professionals will benefit from this laptop's high performance, durability, and security. While we didn't test it, ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 customer reviews rate it 4.3 out of 5-stars for its sleek, portable design, top-tier performance, and beautiful anti-glare display. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $849 $617 @ Lenovo

Save $232 on the convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i via coupon, "JULYSALE" at checkout. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: $2,889 $1,588 @ Lenovo

Lenovo takes 45% off the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 via coupon, "THINKBFIJWEEK3". This laptop is suitable for students and business pros alike. We didn't get a chance to test it, however, ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Lenovo. Proud owners of this business machine like its light, compact, attractive design and fast performance. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $2,729 $1,113 @ Lenovo

Overview:

Take 59% off the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 via coupon, "THINKJULYSALE2". In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, the laptop was so impressive that it earned our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its 15-hour battery life, competition-beating performance, and attractive, minimalist design. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon 680M graphics, 1080p RGB/IR hybrid with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro