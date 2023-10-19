Why wait for Black Friday? The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is $250 off right now

The best Dell deals in October feature early holiday discounts on its best laptops, Alienware gaming notebooks, monitors and more. It's not too early to snag Black Friday-like deals on Dell's best tech for productivity and play.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,199 at Dell. Previously $1,199, that's $250 in savings and one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this month. If you want a stylus, for $37 ($13 off) more, you can bundle it with the Dell Active Pen. That's a total savings of $263.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is its answer to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9. The 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid boasts a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500 nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support,12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

For fast and secure logins, the XPS 13 2-in-1's power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

In our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, we loved its lightweight, versatile design, bright sharp display and great webcam. Although we would have liked to see better overall Geekbench performance scores from it, we found its graphics performance impressive. And during real world use, the XPS Folio's keyboard and big, bright backlit keys made error-free typing easy.

Ports on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 are minimalist with just two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Sure it lacks a headphone jack, however, it ships with a nifty adapter that works with wired headphones, microphones, and speakers.

With a weight of just 1.7 pounds and 0.3 inches. thin, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of the more portable devices out there. With the keyboard Folio attached it increases to 2.9 pounds. It's slightly lighter than the Surface Pro 9 (1.9 pounds, 2.5 pounds (with keyboard). The XPS 13 2-in-1 is significantly lighter and thinner than the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 0.5 inches).

So if you're looking for a Surface device alternative, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn't disappoint.