The best Asus Zenbook 14X OLED deal is here — save $250

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is one of the best touchscreen laptops around. If you're bargain shopping for a capable PC for work, school and play, this deal is for you.

Currently, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is on sale for $549 at Best Buy. It normally costs $799, so that's $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this particular Asus laptop. Best Buy further sweetens the deal with a free 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30).

In terms of value, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.