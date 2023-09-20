The best Asus Zenbook 14X OLED deal is here — save $250
Save $250 on the 2023 Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is one of the best touchscreen laptops around. If you're bargain shopping for a capable PC for work, school and play, this deal is for you.
Currently, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is on sale for $549 at Best Buy. It normally costs $799, so that's $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this particular Asus laptop. Best Buy further sweetens the deal with a free 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30).
In terms of value, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop
Was:
$799
Now:$549 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $250 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA).
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 550-nit OLED touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 180 degree hinge, Asus Pen 2.0 support, FHD IR camera, Dolby Atmos.
Release date: August 2023
Price check: Amazon $699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED.
Reviews: Overall, Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful touch screen laptop and great value for the price.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for graphics intensive tasks like competitive gaming and video editing. RTX 40 GPU laptops like the ROG Zephyrus G14 handles demanding graphics.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
