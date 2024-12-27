11 laptop deals I recommend in the massive B&H end-of-year sale
Whether you prefer a MacBook or Windows laptop, B&H has a deal for you
B&H's massive end-of-year sale includes outstanding deals on Windows notebooks and MacBooks. Just don't wait too long; many of the post-holiday deals are scheduled to end soon.
The sale includes all-time low prices on multiple MacBooks, or if you are in the market for a Windows laptop, the Acer Swift 14 AI PC is down to just $849 ($150 off), and gamers should consider the $800 discount on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, dropping it to $1,999.
So whether you want to pick up a budget laptop for basic use, the best laptop for college, or one of the best gaming laptops, we've got you covered.
Here are the best B&H end-of-year laptop deals:
Best B&H end-of-year deals — MacBooks
This MacBook deal knocks $200 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Price check: Amazon $899
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at B&H and get free next day delivery. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Price check: Amazon $1,199
Save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM. Apple’s M3 chip which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
B&H takes $200 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14, still the lowest price ever on this 5-star laptop. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Amazon $1,399
B&H knocks $300 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Amazon $1,839
Best B&H end-of-year deals — Windows laptops
Save $150 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this laptop deal from B&H. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour-long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's an Editor's Choice AI PC.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
B&H takes $220 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58P-58UR). When looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
In our Asus Zenbook Duo review, our reviewer said it excels with its phenomenal dual-screen configuration and excellent performance. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, responsive dual displays, and solid battery life.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) dual OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This Surface device deal knocks $800 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use, and its rated 18-hour battery life was impressive.
Features: 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2000, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best B&H end-of-year deals — Gaming laptops
At $250 off, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG is down to an all-time low price. We tested it ourselves and this gaming laptop runs games with ruthlessly sharp speed. In our Gigabyte G6X 9KG review, we gave it a 3 out of 5-star rating for its bright display, strong performance, and graphics. Although battery life and sound could be better, it makes up for it in gaming prowess.
Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now $800 off, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a beast of a gaming laptop with a premium aesthetic. Besides AAA gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. It's Laptop Mag's 4.5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop for gaming, productivity, and everything in between.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
