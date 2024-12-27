11 laptop deals I recommend in the massive B&H end-of-year sale

B&H's massive end-of-year sale includes outstanding deals on Windows notebooks and MacBooks. Just don't wait too long; many of the post-holiday deals are scheduled to end soon.

The sale includes all-time low prices on multiple MacBooks, or if you are in the market for a Windows laptop, the Acer Swift 14 AI PC is down to just $849 ($150 off), and gamers should consider the $800 discount on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, dropping it to $1,999.

So whether you want to pick up a budget laptop for basic use, the best laptop for college, or one of the best gaming laptops, we've got you covered.

Here are the best B&H end-of-year laptop deals:

Best B&H end-of-year deals — MacBooks

Editor's Choice Apple M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,349 at BHPhoto Save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM. Apple’s M3 chip which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Editor's Choice Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 at BHPhoto B&H knocks $300 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS Price check: Amazon $1,839

Best B&H end-of-year deals — Windows laptops

Editor's Choice Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $999 now $849 at BHPhoto Save $150 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this laptop deal from B&H. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour-long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's an Editor's Choice AI PC. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Acer Acer Aspire 5: was $549 now $329 at BHPhoto B&H takes $220 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58P-58UR). When looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Zenbook Duo: was $1,499 now $1,249 at BHPhoto In our Asus Zenbook Duo review, our reviewer said it excels with its phenomenal dual-screen configuration and excellent performance. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, responsive dual displays, and solid battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) dual OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Surface Laptop Studio 2: was $3,599 now $2,799 at BHPhoto This Surface device deal knocks $800 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use, and its rated 18-hour battery life was impressive. Features: 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2000, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best B&H end-of-year deals — Gaming laptops