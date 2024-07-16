You can't beat this Prime Day headphone deal: Beats Solo 4 now under $120
The Beats Solo 4 headset has hit an all-new low price
We're still in the early stages of Amazon Prime Day, but the Beats Solo 4 headphones
have already hit an all-new low price.
The Beats Solo 4 headphones promise a lot of power in a sleek, foldable package. And now you can get them cheaper than ever before. Normally $199.95, you can take home the Beats Solo 4 for just $119.95 on Amazon right now.
So if you're in the market for a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones that support iOS and Android devices with personalized spatial audio and passive noise cancelling, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals and well worth your attention.
Here's everything you need to know about the Beats Solo 4 before you add them to your cart.
Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal
Beats Solo 4: $199 $120 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $80 on the latest Beats Solo headphones during Amazon Prime Day
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Release Date: May 2, 2024
Price History: The Beats Solo 4 initially cost $199.95, though the headphones have dropped in price to $126.31 during previous sales. This $119.95 Prime Day deal is the best deal we've ever seen on the Beats Solo 4.
Reviews: Our sister sites Tom's Guide and TechRadar both agree the Beats Solo 4 are a solid upgrade over the Beats Solo 3. Tom's Guide praises the collapsible design, hi-res playback support, while TechRadar vouches for the excellent passive noise cancelling.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar:★★★
Buy it if: You want stylish headphones with plenty of bass and a personalized spatial audio experience.
Don't buy it if: You want active noise cancelling. If you need the best noise-cancelling tech, you'd be better off opting for the Beats Studio Pro.
