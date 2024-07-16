You can't beat this Prime Day headphone deal: Beats Solo 4 now under $120

We're still in the early stages of Amazon Prime Day, but the Beats Solo 4 headphones

have already hit an all-new low price.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones promise a lot of power in a sleek, foldable package. And now you can get them cheaper than ever before. Normally $199.95, you can take home the Beats Solo 4 for just $119.95 on Amazon right now.

So if you're in the market for a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones that support iOS and Android devices with personalized spatial audio and passive noise cancelling, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals and well worth your attention.

Here's everything you need to know about the Beats Solo 4 before you add them to your cart.

Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal