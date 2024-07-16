I'm beyond tempted by this Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones Prime Day deal
A premium audio experience, for less of a premium on Prime Day!
How can you make one of the best pairs of ANC (Active Noise-Cancellation) headphones money can buy better? Well, according to today's Amazon Prime deals, you shave $80 off their price tag to tip the balance of price to performance in your favor. For a limited time, you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $349 at Amazon!
Available in all three colorways (Black, Sandstone, and White Smoke), Bose's ultra-premium wireless headphones are on the receiving end of a generous price cut that makes them more attractive than ever to the on-the-go audiophile. It may not be the lowest price we've ever seen Bose's headphones drop to, but it's no doubt one of the best Prime Day headphone deals we've come across so far.
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer impressive noise-cancellation for superior immersion in your favorite tracks and jams no matter where you are with a battery life that can stretch to 24 hours of continuous listening.
If you're in the market for a pair of headphones that can up your listening experience, take advantage of this impressive Prime Day offer and treat yourself to more, for less!
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Black/Sandstone/White Smoke)
Was: $429
Now: $349 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $80 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones during Amazon's Prime Day sales and treat yourself to an ultra-premium audio experience for less.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation (ANC), aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Best Buy $349 | Target $349 | Walmart $349 | Bose $349
Reviews: We haven't reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, but our sister sites absolutely love them, awarding between 4.5 and 5 out of 5 stars in reviews.
Reviewers praise these headphones for their immersive and crisp sound quality, stellar ANC performance, long battery life, and intuitive touch controls.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ |
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You love listening to music and want a high-quality pair of headphones to deliver an immersive, rich soundstage, stellar ANC technology to block the world's sounds out, and a long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You'd rather spend less on a pair of headphones or you don't care about your headphones having ANC tech. Check out the Bose QuietComfort headphones for a slightly cheaper option, or peruse our best headphone deals to find even more choices.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.