I'm beyond tempted by this Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones Prime Day deal

How can you make one of the best pairs of ANC (Active Noise-Cancellation) headphones money can buy better? Well, according to today's Amazon Prime deals, you shave $80 off their price tag to tip the balance of price to performance in your favor. For a limited time, you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $349 at Amazon!

Available in all three colorways (Black, Sandstone, and White Smoke), Bose's ultra-premium wireless headphones are on the receiving end of a generous price cut that makes them more attractive than ever to the on-the-go audiophile. It may not be the lowest price we've ever seen Bose's headphones drop to, but it's no doubt one of the best Prime Day headphone deals we've come across so far.

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer impressive noise-cancellation for superior immersion in your favorite tracks and jams no matter where you are with a battery life that can stretch to 24 hours of continuous listening.

If you're in the market for a pair of headphones that can up your listening experience, take advantage of this impressive Prime Day offer and treat yourself to more, for less!

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal