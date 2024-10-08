Skip the Airpods! These Sennheiser active noise-cancelling earbuds are just $59 in outrageous one-day-deal

This is one of the more epic earbud deals we've seen in a while. The Sennheiser CX Plus in-ear Bluetooth earbuds are now $59 at Woot. But act fast, because this deal is for today.

Available in black, you can get this earbuds now at a $120 discount over their regular price. It's even $24 less than what Adorama is selling these for via Amazon.

Granted, these earbuds first came out three years ago, but that doesn't take away from their excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation. They even have a transparency mode, something that was more rare back then. The earbuds include a charging case that adds an additional 16 hours of play time to their standard 8 hours.

If you need an extra set of ANC earbuds, or you want to replace your current ones while sticking to a budget, grab the Sennheiser CX Plus at Woot now while they last.

Today's best Sennheiser CX Plus deal