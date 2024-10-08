Skip the Airpods! These Sennheiser active noise-cancelling earbuds are just $59 in outrageous one-day-deal
Grab these Sennheiser CX Plus Bluetooth earbuds today
This is one of the more epic earbud deals we've seen in a while. The Sennheiser CX Plus in-ear Bluetooth earbuds are now $59 at Woot. But act fast, because this deal is for today.
Available in black, you can get this earbuds now at a $120 discount over their regular price. It's even $24 less than what Adorama is selling these for via Amazon.
Granted, these earbuds first came out three years ago, but that doesn't take away from their excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation. They even have a transparency mode, something that was more rare back then. The earbuds include a charging case that adds an additional 16 hours of play time to their standard 8 hours.
If you need an extra set of ANC earbuds, or you want to replace your current ones while sticking to a budget, grab the Sennheiser CX Plus at Woot now while they last.
Today's best Sennheiser CX Plus deal
Sennheiser CX Plus
Was: $179
Now: $59 @ Woot
Overview:
Take 67% off the excellent Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds with active noise cancellation and save $120 at Woot in this limited-time deal for today only (or until they sell out).
Features: In-ear earbuds with customizable touch controls, ANC with transparency mode, IPX4 splash resistance, built-in equalizer and bass enhancement, up to 8 hours play time (extendible to another 16 hours via the included charging case).
Release date: September 2021
Price history: This is $24 less than Amazon's current price, shipped and sold via Adorama.
Price comparison: Amazon $83
Reviews: Our sister site Tom's Guide loved these earbuds when they reviewed them two years ago. They gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, noting that had effective ANC and premium sound quality
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking for premium in-ear earbuds with excellent ANC and audio performance, and want to get your earbuds at a big savings.
Don't buy it if: You prioritize water and dust resistance, support for voice assistants or want wireless charging.
