Last call to score deals on Apple AirPods before the holidays with fast delivery

With less than a week to receive your gifts in time for the big day, it's not too late to score a holiday deal on Apple AirPods. Amazon has three deals on Apple AirPods — both the in-ear and over-ear varieties — and all three are available for fast delivery before Christmas with Amazon Prime.
If you're not already a Prime member and you're still crunching on your holiday shopping, it's worth considering getting Prime for a 30-day trial. This way you can get these AirPods and any other last-minute gifts delivered quickly, and in time for Christmas.
While none of these deals are as good as the ones we saw earlier in the holiday shopping season, they'll still save you real money on Apple's popular AirPod family. For example, you can score the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $189, the AirPods Max USB-C for $529, and the AirPods 4 for $119.
Don't wait too long to shop these deals. For products that show two-day delivery, you need to order by December 22 to get your gear by December 24.
Today's best AirPods headphone and earbud deals
Apple's recently released AirPods 4 are still $10 off right now at Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature a sleek and new design that deliver a better fit for more people. And audio output sounds better than the AirPods 3 thanks to Apple's H2 chip. Note: These baseline AirPods 4 earbuds have only voice isolation. Opt for the step-up AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $168 if you want greater control over noise interference.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 ship feature adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods and their included USB-C MagSafe Charging Case are dust, sweat, and water resistant, so you can safely use them in a variety of environments. As a bonus, the AirPods Pro 2 can work as clinical hearing aids.
Price Check: Walmart $189 | B&H $239
Save $20 on the latest AirPods Max with USB-C (normally priced at $549). These distinctive over-ear headphones use Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers to output impressive sound. They also have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to deliver a personalized entertainment experience.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $529
