Last call to score deals on Apple AirPods before the holidays with fast delivery

With less than a week to receive your gifts in time for the big day, it's not too late to score a holiday deal on Apple AirPods. Amazon has three deals on Apple AirPods — both the in-ear and over-ear varieties — and all three are available for fast delivery before Christmas with Amazon Prime.

If you're not already a Prime member and you're still crunching on your holiday shopping, it's worth considering getting Prime for a 30-day trial. This way you can get these AirPods and any other last-minute gifts delivered quickly, and in time for Christmas.

While none of these deals are as good as the ones we saw earlier in the holiday shopping season, they'll still save you real money on Apple's popular AirPod family. For example, you can score the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $189, the AirPods Max USB-C for $529, and the AirPods 4 for $119.

Don't wait too long to shop these deals. For products that show two-day delivery, you need to order by December 22 to get your gear by December 24.

Today's best AirPods headphone and earbud deals