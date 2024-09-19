How to save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and get a free $30 Amazon gift card

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship in a week, on Sept. 26, 2024. However, if you pre-order these earbuds now from Amazon, you can still save $30 up front thanks to an 11% discount — and you can receive a $30 Amazon gift card. That brings your total savings to $60, which is not bad for a product that hasn't even come out yet.

This deal is one of many deals running in advance of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals in October. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 sell for $259, but with this deal you pay $229 and then get a $30 gift card. Just complete the pre-order and you'll receive the $30 gift card by e-mail after receiving the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

These earbuds are Google's first to feature its Tensor A1 chip. Plus, they're the first earbuds specifically engineered to work with Gemini, Google's new AI assistant.

Act fast to get this deal before the pre-order ends.

Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal