How to save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and get a free $30 Amazon gift card

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship in a week, on Sept. 26, 2024. However, if you pre-order these earbuds now from Amazon, you can still save $30 up front thanks to an 11% discount — and you can receive a $30 Amazon gift card. That brings your total savings to $60, which is not bad for a product that hasn't even come out yet.
This deal is one of many deals running in advance of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals in October. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 sell for $259, but with this deal you pay $229 and then get a $30 gift card. Just complete the pre-order and you'll receive the $30 gift card by e-mail after receiving the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
These earbuds are Google's first to feature its Tensor A1 chip. Plus, they're the first earbuds specifically engineered to work with Gemini, Google's new AI assistant.
Act fast to get this deal before the pre-order ends.
Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2024)
Was: $259
Now: $229 @ Amazon, plus a $30 Amazon gift card
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's new flagship wireless earbuds. These earbuds deliver enhanced sound, better active noise cancellation (ANC), and compatibility with Google's Gemini AI. While we haven't reviewed these yet, the previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Pre-orders ship to arrive by the Pixel Bud Pro 2's Sept. 26, 2024 release date.
Launch date: September 2024
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise cancellation (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gemini AI, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)
Price check: Best Buy $229 + $30 e-gift card | Google Store $229 + $30 store credit
Cheaper alternative: Pixel Buds Pro (2022) for $139
Buy it if: You're a Google Pixel or Android user and want seamless access to Google Gemini AI.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user.
