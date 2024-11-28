Best Cyber Monday AirPod deals: Sales at Best Buy, Target, Amazon

Cyber Monday AirPods deals are among the most sought-after Cyber Monday deals sought by budget-conscious fans of the Cupertino company. No matter which pair of AirPods you have your sights set on, there's a deal to be had for Cyber Monday.

Even the newest additions to the AirPods lineup are discounted with the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 ANC both on sale at Target ($10 off). The biggest discounts are found on the near-perfect Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($96 off) at Amazon and the AirPods Max (Lightning) are $150 off at Amazon, if you want the newer AirPods Max (USB-C) you'll have to settle for $50 off at Best Buy.

Naturally, we're seeing price drops on previous-gen AirPods Max, AirPods 3, and older model AirPods 2. Browse today's best discounts below.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19