Best Cyber Monday AirPod deals: Sales at Best Buy, Target, Amazon
Apple's popular headphones are all on sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday AirPods deals are among the most sought-after Cyber Monday deals sought by budget-conscious fans of the Cupertino company. No matter which pair of AirPods you have your sights set on, there's a deal to be had for Cyber Monday.
Even the newest additions to the AirPods lineup are discounted with the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 ANC both on sale at Target ($10 off). The biggest discounts are found on the near-perfect Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($96 off) at Amazon and the AirPods Max (Lightning) are $150 off at Amazon, if you want the newer AirPods Max (USB-C) you'll have to settle for $50 off at Best Buy.
Naturally, we're seeing price drops on previous-gen AirPods Max, AirPods 3, and older model AirPods 2. Browse today's best discounts below.
Quick links
- AirPods 4:
$129$119 @ Target
- AirPods 4 with ANC:
$179$169 @ Target
- AirPods 3:
$169$119 @ Target
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$153 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max:
$549$399 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max USB-C:
$549$499 @ Best Buy
- Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 @ Amazon
- Kate Spade New York AirPods Pro Case:
$39$31 @ Amazon
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129| Amazon $129
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $179 | Amazon $179
These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $499
Save $96 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Price check: Best Buy $159
Save $50 on Apple's third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat—and water-resistant, and their spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime, and with the MagSafe charging case, up to 30 hours.
Price check: Best Buy $169
Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Best Buy $399
If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
Price check: Best Buy $19
Apple Cables and Chargers: from $14 @ Amazon
Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters, and charging pads.
