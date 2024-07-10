Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 is lowest price ever in this early Prime Day 2024 deal
Save $80 on AirPods Pro 2 in this incredible early Prime Day 2024 deal
Don't miss this phenomenal early Prime Day 2024 deal on Apple's beloved second generation earbuds with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169 at Amazon. For a total of $80 off from its original price of $249, you're getting one of our most beloved earbuds (we gave the product a perfect score in our review), featuring impressive noise-cancellation, customizable tips to suit your exact ear shape, and IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance rating.
Best of all, this deal marks the lowest price ever for the Apple AirPods Pro 2, solidfying it as one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals so far, and absolutely one of the best early Prime Day Apple days of 2024 — if not the best. Alternatively, if you're on the lookout for a great deal from one of Apple's biggest competitors, the Beats Studio Buds Plus is available for $129 at Amazon, which is $40 off its original price.
Otherwise, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 absolutely stun with their premium audio quality, USB-C charging, Dolby Atmos compatibility, and swipe controls. If you're in need of an incredible Prime Day deal, do yourself a favor and get the AirPods Pro 2 for yourself at this impossible to resist price.
Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C
Was: $249
Now: $169 @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest price EVER! Now $80 off, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case just hit a new all-time low price.
Features: Adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, customizable fit, built-in control panel, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant.
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Cheaper alternative: AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Amazon
Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by its personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You prefer earbuds in another colorway other than white. Consider the Beats Studio Buds Plus for $129 ($40 off) — available in black/gold, transparent, and Ivory.
