Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 is lowest price ever in this early Prime Day 2024 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C

Was: $249

Now: $169 @ Amazon

Overview: Lowest price EVER! Now $80 off, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case just hit a new all-time low price.

Features: Adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, customizable fit, built-in control panel, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

Release date: September 2023

Price history: This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever.

Price check: Best Buy $249

Cheaper alternative: AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Amazon

Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by its personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.

Don't buy it if: You prefer earbuds in another colorway other than white. Consider the Beats Studio Buds Plus for $129 ($40 off) — available in black/gold, transparent, and Ivory.