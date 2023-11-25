I ain't worth a dollar, but these smart glasses make me feel like a billionaire! $100+ off XREAL AR specs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

XREAL Air AR Glasses

Was: $379

Now: $271 @ Amazon w/ Prime membership

Overview: The XREAL Air AR Glasses are $108 off during the brand's Black Friday sales event on Amazon.

Features: Per-eye Sony Micro-OLED Panel projection of up to 130-inch virtual screen, ergonomic form and comfort, evenly distributed 79 grams weight, 400 nits of peak brightness, 46-degree FoV, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 49 PPD (Pixels per degree), built-in open-ear audio with temple mounted speakers, and twin microphones for hands free calling.

Release date: Sept. 2022

Price check: $339 @ Walmart

Price history: This deal is the lowest to date for the XREAL Air AR Glasses on Amazon.

Buy it if: You want an immersive experience for games and media no matter where you are. An enormous virtual display to enjoy all your content on with great open-ear audio lets you enjoy all forms of content to its fullest, all while remaining lightweight and comfortable to wear. You can even stay more alert to your surroundings thanks to the complete pass-through vision of normal glasses, giving you a healthy dose of mixed reality to feast on.

Don't buy it if: You're not much for wires or want an all day device to watch content on the go. The XREAL Air isn't outfitted with its own battery, so it will draw power from the device you have it connected to. Though for a similar price as to what you're saying you could pick up the XREAL Beam accessory which comes with a 4,870 mAh battery, extends the functionality of the XREAL Air smart glasses, and can even natively run Android apps too!