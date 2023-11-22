Black Friday smart glasses deals: Save big on AR/XR glasses from XREAL, Rokid, Viture, and more!

Black Friday deals bring prices down across the board for tech both old and new alike. If you want to be on the cutting edge of tech for less, then Black Friday has some incredible devices you can lay claim to with a sizable discount on their typical hi-tech premiums.

What am I talking about exactly? Smart glasses. Sure you might be tempted by a smartwatch, a smart TV, or a smartphone, but come close reader and allow me to let you in on a little secret. Smart glasses are the hot new sh, and we don't even fully realize it yet. Trust me, I used AR Smart Glasses to replace my monitors for over a month and counting – and I'm not looking to give them up any time soon.

But what can smart glasses offer you? Some may offer built-in speakers for a better audio experience, some offer video recording capabilities to really capture that first-person-perspective of things, and some make use of AR (augmented reality) to provide you with a mixed-reality display that can mirror your phone or laptop's screen.

There are many uses to be found with these wearable devices, and their popularity is steadily growing. So, during this period of Black Friday sales, why not look into a pair of your own. Here's some of the best smart glasses deals I recommend ahead of Black Friday 2023.

Black Friday smart glasses deals: Editor's choice

XREAL Air AR Glasses

Was $379, now $271 @ Amazon Save $108 on the XREAL Air AR Glasses at Amazon during Black Friday. These smart glasses make use of AR to project a huge screen in front of you that blends into the real world. You can screencast your phone (Android native, iOS w/ adapter) through the Air's lenses and interact with your devices like never before, enjoying media and games on a giant 130-inch virtual display and brilliant soundscapes from the built in open-ear acoustic speakers.

Viture One XR/AR Glasses

Was $439, now $389 @ Amazon w/ $50 coupon Save $50 on Viture One XR/AR Glasses at Amazon this Black Friday. These mixed/augmented reality smart glasses offer a 120-inch virtual display infront of your eyes at any time, projecting the screen of any compatible USB-C device (smartphones, tablets, laptops) into the world ahead of you seamlessly. The Viture One's electrochromic film lenses and HARMAN reverse sound field audio offer incredible levels of immersion in your favorite games and media.

Black Friday smarrt glasses deals: XREAL

XREAL Air AR Glasses & XREAL Adapter

Was $438, now $309 @ Amazon w/ $30 coupon Save $131 on the XREAL Air AR Glasses and XREAL Adapter bundle at Amazon during Black Friday. The XREAL Air projects a sizable 130-inch virtual display and creates rich soundscapes through open-ear acoustic speakers mirroring any compatible and connected device. The included adapter expands the XREAL Air/Air 2/Air 2 Pro's compatibility to Lightning port iPhones and games consoles like the Switch, PS5, Xbox, and Steam Deck!

XREAL Air AR Glasses

XREAL Beam

Was $119, now $109 @ Amazon w/ $10 coupon Save $10 on the XREAL Beam at Amazon during Black Friday. The XREAL Beam is the ultimate XREAL accessory, unlocking Spatial Display potential with head tracking for a more immersive experience overall. The Beam allows you to alter the position of the XREAL Air/Air 2/Air 2 Pro's display for a more fine-tuned experience and even allows the direct installation of Android apps controllable through the Beam's interface!

XREAL Adapter

Was $59, now $39 @ Amazon Save $20 on the XREAL Adapter at Amazon during Black Friday. This small adapter converts the Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter (purchased separately, now 13% off!) to allow Lightning port iPhones to work perfectly with the XREAL Air/Air 2/Air 2 Pro smart glasses. The included HDMI connector can also make Switch, PS5, and Xbox compatible also!

Black Friday smarrt glasses deals: Rokid

Rokid Max AR Glasses

Was $379, now $299 @ Amazon Save $80 on the Rokid Max AR Glasses at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. These AR smart glasses allow you to project a sizable 360-inch display in front of you at any time with a 50-degree FoV and at 600 nits of brightness. You can screencast your USB-C compatible phone onto the Rokid Max and enjoy your favorite games and content in a virtual cinema of your own, filled with the epic soundscapes of the Rokid's built-in open-ear speakers.

Rokid Joy Pack bundle

Was $499, now $449 @ Amazon w/ $50 coupon Save $50 on the Rokid Joy Pack bundle containing the Rokid Max AR Glasses and the Rokid Station at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. This bundle enhanced the Rokid Max's potential to the nth degree, unlocking more ways to make use of your Rokid smart glasses by way of transforming them into a Google-Certified Android TV Device for AR (the world's first!).

Black Friday smarrt glasses deals: Viture

Viture One XR/AR Glasses

Viture Mobile Dock

Was $159, now $129 @ Amazon Save 10% extra with promo code: VITURE10 Save $30 on Viture Mobile Dockand unlock the potential of the Viture One AR/XR glasses to work with a wider variety of devices across a full 1080p 60Hz 120-inch virtual display including the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PS5, and more. It even offers a port for a second pair of Viture One glasses to be connected, allowing two people to enjoy content on the same virtual display, it's great for coop in games and for an at-home iMax-like movie night!

Viture One Neckband

Was $199, now $179 @ Amazon Save 10% extra with promo code: VITURE10 Save $20 on Viture One neckband to further push the potential of the awesome Viture One MX/AR glasses. The Viture One Neckband has similar functions to the Viture Mobile Dock but can be worn around the neck for comfort. It provides a 3,200 mAh battery to the Viture One glasses, access to your favorite Android apps on the go, and allows you to remote play games while out and about straight from your console at home! You can even customize the Viture One's screen size, and interact with apps using on-board buttons or simple headmovements!

Black Friday smarrt glasses deals: RayNeo