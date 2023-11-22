Make mobile gaming easier with the Backbone One controller for iPhones — Save $30 during Black Friday
Save $30 on the Backbone One mobile gaming controller
Mobile gaming is fun and all, but you can only play for so long on a relatively small display with touch controls. The Backbone One mobile gaming controller turns your smartphone into a handheld console, making it easier and more comfortable to play your favorite mobile games for hours.
A recent Black Friday deal slashed $30 off the Lightning Backbone One controller for iPhones. If you have a USB-C iPhone or an Android phone, the USB-C BackBone One controller is also $30 off right now. With the controller’s tactile buttons, comfortable fit, and low-latency connection, playing mobile games will feel so much better. Plus, you can also set up cloud gaming services to access games through Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam Link.
Make sure you also check out our best gaming deals, or splurge on a gaming laptop during Black Friday.
Black Friday deal on Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone (Lightning)
Deal:
$99 $69 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $30 on the BACKBONE One controller for mobile gaming on iPhone
Features: Tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks, responsive analog triggers, 3.5mm headphone jack, compatible with PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, Steam Link app, and mobile app stores, comes with one free month of Backbone+ via the Backbone app.
Release date: May 2022
Price check: As far as we can tell, this is the lowest the Backbone One controller has been priced, aside from third-party sellers pricing it at around $63 last year.
Price history: Backbone $99 $69 | Best Buy $99 $69
Reviews: The Backbone One for iPhone is highly reviewed, with most people noting how well the gaming controller fits in hand (as long as you don’t have a case on your iPhone) and how intuitive the mobile app is. It's equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks, and a low-latency wired connection.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want an easier mobile gaming experience and your iPhone has a Lightning charging port. Or, if you want to explore available games through Xbox Remote Play, PS Remote Play, or the Steam Link app, this is a great purchase.
Don't buy if: You have an iPhone 15 with a USB-C charging port or an Android phone. Instead, check out the BackBone One USB-C controller.
