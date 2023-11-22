Make mobile gaming easier with the Backbone One controller for iPhones — Save $30 during Black Friday

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone (Lightning)

Deal: $99 $69 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $30 on the BACKBONE One controller for mobile gaming on iPhone

Features: Tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks, responsive analog triggers, 3.5mm headphone jack, compatible with PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, Steam Link app, and mobile app stores, comes with one free month of Backbone+ via the Backbone app.

Release date: May 2022

Price check: As far as we can tell, this is the lowest the Backbone One controller has been priced, aside from third-party sellers pricing it at around $63 last year.

Price history: Backbone $99 $69 | Best Buy $99 $69

Reviews: The Backbone One for iPhone is highly reviewed, with most people noting how well the gaming controller fits in hand (as long as you don’t have a case on your iPhone) and how intuitive the mobile app is. It's equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks, and a low-latency wired connection.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy if: You want an easier mobile gaming experience and your iPhone has a Lightning charging port. Or, if you want to explore available games through Xbox Remote Play, PS Remote Play, or the Steam Link app, this is a great purchase.