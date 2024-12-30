I just saved $105 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — here's how you can too
You won't have to worry about paying for Game Pass Ultimate again until 2026
Whether you got a new gaming laptop or Xbox console over the holidays or you are just looking for more games to play in 2025, you can benefit from this epic Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that'll save you $84 a year.
My son and I bounce back and forth between consoles, gaming laptops, and handheld gaming PCs, so Game Pass Ultimate is a crucial part of our games library. It gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox Series X, PC, and cloud; get access to new games like Avowed on day one; play all those EA and Activision-Blizzard games you meant to get to.
Right now, you can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $30 ($21 off) at CDKeys (You can stack up to 5, so I just bought 15 months' worth of this deal — it saved me $105 in total).
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Year's deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for $21 off. This service boasts a catalog of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Keep in mind that Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.