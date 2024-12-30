I just saved $105 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — here's how you can too

Whether you got a new gaming laptop or Xbox console over the holidays or you are just looking for more games to play in 2025, you can benefit from this epic Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that'll save you $84 a year.

My son and I bounce back and forth between consoles, gaming laptops, and handheld gaming PCs, so Game Pass Ultimate is a crucial part of our games library. It gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox Series X, PC, and cloud; get access to new games like Avowed on day one; play all those EA and Activision-Blizzard games you meant to get to.

Right now, you can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $30 ($21 off) at CDKeys (You can stack up to 5, so I just bought 15 months' worth of this deal — it saved me $105 in total).

Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Year's deal