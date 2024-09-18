Top-rated gaming monitors are at Best Buy: Here are 3 great options
Complete your gaming setup with huge discounts on these top gaming monitors at Best Buy!
Gaming laptop displays can look great, but nothing beats gaming on a full-size display. Luckily, you can hook up your gaming laptop to a desktop monitor to level up your gaming experience when you're not out and about.
You can snag one of these displays at Best Buy right now. Whether you're a budget gamer or have hundreds to spend on a top-tier display, these deals can save you some cash.
The best deal right now is the LG UltraGear Nano-IPS QHD 27-inch gaming monitor, which is usually $400 but is now just $230 @ Best Buy.
For a little less, you can pick up this 23.8-inch IPS display from Acer for $129 at Best Buy, which is seriously good if you're on a tight budget! Don't let the low price fool you, either. This monitor may have a humble price tag, but it features a 100Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync, making it an excellent pick for beginners, gamers on a budget, or any gamer with limited desk space.
On the other hand, if you want to take your gaming setup to the next level, you can check out this 49-inch ultrawide Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor! An ultrawide monitor like this is also fantastic for productivity and wide enough to replace a more cluttered two-monitor setup.
3 great gaming monitors at Best Buy right now
LG UltraGear Nano-IPS QHD 27-inch gaming monitor: $400 $230 @ Best Buy
Take $170 off this stellar mid-range gaming monitor from LG with this deal from Best Buy!
Features: This LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor is perfect for gamers with a mid-range budget or limited desk space. It's a steal at $230, too! It features a solid 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync support. With full QHD resolution, all your games will look sharp and detailed, too.
Acer KA242Y Ebi 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitor: $129 @ Best Buy
Add a new IPS monitor to your gaming setup!
Features: The Acer KA242Y Ebi monitor may be affordable, but it offers a lot. It features a 100Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colors and good contrast. This one is a great deal if you're a beginner or budget gamer or just need a monitor for a smaller desk space.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) DQHD 49-inch gaming monitor: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Own this top-tier ultrawide gaming monitor from Samsung!
Features: Want an immersive gaming experience? Try this ultrawide 49-inch OLED gaming monitor from Samsung. The Odyssey G9 boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (Adaptive Sync), and Dual QHD resolution. The OLED panel also promises bright, vivid graphics for all your gaming experiences. You can use all that screen real estate for multitasking when you're not gaming.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards