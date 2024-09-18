Top-rated gaming monitors are at Best Buy: Here are 3 great options

Gaming laptop displays can look great, but nothing beats gaming on a full-size display. Luckily, you can hook up your gaming laptop to a desktop monitor to level up your gaming experience when you're not out and about.

You can snag one of these displays at Best Buy right now. Whether you're a budget gamer or have hundreds to spend on a top-tier display, these deals can save you some cash.

The best deal right now is the LG UltraGear Nano-IPS QHD 27-inch gaming monitor, which is usually $400 but is now just $230 @ Best Buy.

For a little less, you can pick up this 23.8-inch IPS display from Acer for $129 at Best Buy, which is seriously good if you're on a tight budget! Don't let the low price fool you, either. This monitor may have a humble price tag, but it features a 100Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync, making it an excellent pick for beginners, gamers on a budget, or any gamer with limited desk space.

On the other hand, if you want to take your gaming setup to the next level, you can check out this 49-inch ultrawide Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor! An ultrawide monitor like this is also fantastic for productivity and wide enough to replace a more cluttered two-monitor setup.

3 great gaming monitors at Best Buy right now

LG UltraGear Nano-IPS QHD 27-inch gaming monitor: $400 $230 @ Best Buy

Take $170 off this stellar mid-range gaming monitor from LG with this deal from Best Buy! Features: This LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor is perfect for gamers with a mid-range budget or limited desk space. It's a steal at $230, too! It features a solid 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync support. With full QHD resolution, all your games will look sharp and detailed, too.

Acer KA242Y Ebi 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitor: $129 @ Best Buy

Add a new IPS monitor to your gaming setup! Features: The Acer KA242Y Ebi monitor may be affordable, but it offers a lot. It features a 100Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colors and good contrast. This one is a great deal if you're a beginner or budget gamer or just need a monitor for a smaller desk space.