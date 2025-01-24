Save $230 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 4K monitor
Snag a 4K Samsung monitor for $179
This deal is for you if you've wanted a basic 4K 27-inch monitor but held off because of the cost.
Best Buy is currently selling a Samsung 4K monitor, one of two new sub-$200 models.
The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) monitor is now just $179, down from the usual $419 price. Granted, this model is older (it was released in mid-2022), and as such, it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C ports.
Still, this model makes up for that with its uncommonly sizable complement of ports. Most notably, you have a lot of flexibility when connecting to your laptop or desktop (USB-B, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI). Plus, it has two USB-A downstream ports, which are convenient for jacking in a keyboard or mouse.
The 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel has a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR 10 and 99% of the sRGB color gamut.
This is an excellent deal on a better-than-basic 4K monitor. Grab one while the sale lasts.
Today's best Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor deal
Save $240 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) 4K monitor. At this price, you get a good complement of ports (but no USB-C) and 4K imaging.
Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 230-nit IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 99% sRGB color gamut, HDR10, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, 2x USB-A downstream and USB-B upstream.
Launch date: June 2022
Price history: This is the second lowest price ever, but you're not overpaying since it's only $10 more than Amazon's last lowest price (it's no longer available there).
Buy it if: You want an inexpensive 4K UHD monitor with HDR support and multiple outputs, including DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI.
Don't buy it if: You want a monitor with a fast refresh rate for gaming, a bright screen, color accuracy, and wide color gamut support for creating content. Also, skip if you want a monitor with USB-C ports.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.