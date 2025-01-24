Save $230 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 4K monitor

Snag a 4K Samsung monitor for $179

This deal is for you if you've wanted a basic 4K 27-inch monitor but held off because of the cost.

Best Buy is currently selling a Samsung 4K monitor, one of two new sub-$200 models.

The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) monitor is now just $179, down from the usual $419 price. Granted, this model is older (it was released in mid-2022), and as such, it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C ports.

Still, this model makes up for that with its uncommonly sizable complement of ports. Most notably, you have a lot of flexibility when connecting to your laptop or desktop (USB-B, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI). Plus, it has two USB-A downstream ports, which are convenient for jacking in a keyboard or mouse.

The 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel has a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR 10 and 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

This is an excellent deal on a better-than-basic 4K monitor. Grab one while the sale lasts.

Today's best Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor deal

Samsung ViewFinity S8 27-inch (S80D)
Samsung ViewFinity S8 27-inch (S80D): was $419 now $179 at Best Buy

Save $240 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) 4K monitor. At this price, you get a good complement of ports (but no USB-C) and 4K imaging.

Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 230-nit IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 99% sRGB color gamut, HDR10, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI, 2x USB-A downstream and USB-B upstream.

Launch date: June 2022

Price history: This is the second lowest price ever, but you're not overpaying since it's only $10 more than Amazon's last lowest price (it's no longer available there).

Buy it if: You want an inexpensive 4K UHD monitor with HDR support and multiple outputs, including DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI.

Don't buy it if: You want a monitor with a fast refresh rate for gaming, a bright screen, color accuracy, and wide color gamut support for creating content. Also, skip if you want a monitor with USB-C ports.

Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.