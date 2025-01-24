Save $230 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 4K monitor

This deal is for you if you've wanted a basic 4K 27-inch monitor but held off because of the cost.

Best Buy is currently selling a Samsung 4K monitor, one of two new sub-$200 models.

The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) monitor is now just $179, down from the usual $419 price. Granted, this model is older (it was released in mid-2022), and as such, it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C ports.

Still, this model makes up for that with its uncommonly sizable complement of ports. Most notably, you have a lot of flexibility when connecting to your laptop or desktop (USB-B, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI). Plus, it has two USB-A downstream ports, which are convenient for jacking in a keyboard or mouse.

The 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel has a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR 10 and 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

This is an excellent deal on a better-than-basic 4K monitor. Grab one while the sale lasts.

Today's best Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor deal