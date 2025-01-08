Pick up a Samsung monitor from as low as $94 in these amazing Amazon sales

Well the deals start coming and they don't stop coming, so check out these Samsung monitor deals over at Amazon and hit the ground running.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your primary display to one of the best gaming monitors or you want to add a second screen to your battle station, we've found something for everyone in the Amazon sales. The highlights of our search have to be a trio of excellent budget 1080p monitors of various sizes, and a couple of awesome 1440p curved displays for those looking to spend a little more cash.

If you twisted our arm for our favorite deal of the bunch, it'd have to be the Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $341. That's a cool $208 discount on a gorgeous gaming display that ticks all the boxes. Join the ultrawide club you know you want to.

If nothing here catches your eye, you can also check out our roundup of the best monitor deals in January, which also features a load of deals on displays from ASUS, Apple, Alienware, and even some brands that don't start with the letter A.

Samsung 22-inch (S30GD) IPS Monitor : was $109 now $94 at Amazon Save $15 on this full HD monitor. It's not the flashiest display out there, but for $95 you're getting a lot of value here. It's a 22-inch, full-HD display from a reputable manufacturer for under $100. If you're building a budget gaming set-up or just want a second screen to boost your productivity, it's a great choice. Features: 22-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution IPS display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, Game Mode, HDMI port.

Samsung 24-Inch (S43GC) IPS Monitor: was $179 now $99 at Amazon Now this is a discount - $80 off - bringing this display down under $100 as well. Sure, it's $5 more than the S30GD above, but it's also 2 inches bigger and comes with better connectivity thanks to the addition of USB-A and DisplayPort. It doesn't have a game mode, which could be a deal breaker for competitive gamers, but this would be our recommendation if productivity is your concern. Features: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution IPS display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, HDMI port, DisplayPort.

Samsung 27-inch (S36GD) FHD Curved Monitor: was $179 now $109 at Amazon Looking for a curved monitor and still want those tasty bargains? This $70 discount on this 27-inch Samsung curved display has you covered. It's lacking the bells and whistles of more expensive options, but it's a great-looking HD display for just over $100. Features: 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution VA display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, 1800R curve, 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, HDMI port.

Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $549 now $341 at Amazon Save $208 on this gorgeous 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor and crank those field of view settings all the way to maximum. It's got everything a gamer could want at a great price: ‎1440p resolution, super high 165Hz refresh rate, and a slick 1ms response time. Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (‎3440 x 1440) display, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10.