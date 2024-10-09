Last chance to save over $150 on ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitors for Prime Day

I've been searching for a new gaming monitor and intentionally waited until Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale to pick one up. You can save hundreds of dollars on a new gaming monitor right now, but today is the last day of this promotion. So, I dug up three of the best deals on ASUS ROG gaming monitors to save you some time (and money).

For instance, you can get a 27-inch ASUS ROG Swift monitor with 4K IPS, FreeSync Premium Pro, and a 160Hz refresh rate for just $409 right now, knocking 25% off the regular price. I prefer 27-inch monitors since they're roomy but still small enough to easily fit two (or three!) on your desk. The 4K IPS panel on this ASUS ROG model will make the graphics in your favorite games look sharper than ever —without you paying full price.

Snag one of these monitors before Amazon's "October Prime Day" ends, or you might have to wait until Black Friday for another discount. I, for one, have my eye on one of these top-notch 27-inch monitors.

Top 3 deals on ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitors for Prime Day

ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM 27-inch gaming monitor

ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM 27-inch gaming monitor: $799 $664 @ Amazon Specs: 26.5-inch 2560x1440 OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA mount compatible Overview: The ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM might just be one of the best 27-inch gaming monitors you can buy. Not only is it a bestseller, our sister site Tom's Hardware gave it a rare 5-star review with an Editor's Choice award. Right now you can save over $100 on this stellar gaming monitor, tricking out your gaming setup with sharp, vivid OLED and an incredibly low response time.

ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQR 27-inch gaming monitor

ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQR 27-inch gaming monitor: $549 $409 @ Amazon Specs: 27-inch 3840 x 2160 4K UHD IPS, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR, FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA mount compatible Overview: The ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQR might be the best deal in the gaming monitor market right now. For just over $400, you get an incredibly sharp 3840 x 2160 4K IPS panel. It supports a max 144Hz refresh rate in 4K, which is high enough for a seriously impressive gaming experience. You also get access to HDR and FreeSync Premium Pro to improve your image quality even more. Plus, it's VESA mount compatible for easily pairing with a monitor arm or wall mount.

ASUS ROG Swift PG38UQ 38-inch gaming monitor