I found my 5 favorite Alienware gaming monitor deals on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and we're on the final official day, meaning it's time to go knee-deep into savings and ensure you come out of the other side with the tech you crave.

In this case, the best Alienware gaming monitor deals are impressive and will be the perfect addition to your gaming station. We have great deals ranging from affordable monitors for the less picky, premium ones for those interested in the best looking OLED panels, and even some that are great for competitive gaming.

Regardless of what you're looking for in this list of deals, there's likely something for you. Some examples include the phenomenal Alienware AW3225QF 31.6" OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $999 at Best Buy, which is $200 off its original price. We gave it a 4 out of 5 stars in our review and we think it's a perfect fit for most gamers, assuming you can afford it.

If not, we have more affordable options like the Alienware AW2523HF 24.5" IPS LED FHD Gaming Monitor for $349 at Best Buy, which is a good choice for those in need of a high refresh rate panel at 360Hz without breaking the bank. But there's far more than just these options available, so let us jump into the best Alienware gaming monitor deals during Prime Day.

Best Alienware gaming monitor deals today

Alienware AW3225QF 31.6" OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

The absolutely gorgeous Alienware AW3225QF is now $200 off from its original listing price. If you want to invest in a premium addition to your gaming set-up that will not disappoint by any means, look no further. It features a colorful OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, a 1700R curved screen, and Quantum Dot display technology. We gave the monitor 4 out of 5 stars in our review and found it to be excellent.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" OLED Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: $899 $699 @ Best Buy

Alienware's ultrawide OLED monitor, the AW3432DWF, is now $200 off from its original price. This is an ideal option for fans of Alienware seeking to get into the Ultrawide scene, as its 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate will satisfy many. The benefits of an ultrawide display cannot be ignored, as they instill a whole new level of immersion and make the user feel as if they're completely immersed into the world of whatever game they're playing thanks to how it takes up such a wide portion of the user's view.

Alienware AW2523HF 24.5" IPS LED FHD Gaming Monitor: $349 $298 @ Best Buy

The most expensive options won't make your wallet happy, so if you're on the lookout for an affordable Alienware monitor perfect for competitive gaming, look no further than the AW2523HF, which is now $51 off. Its 24.5-inch size isn't huge and its IPS panel isn't the fanciest, but its 360Hz refresh rate is ideal for competitive gamers who need to see information as soon as it is present on screen. Keep in mind, this is a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution panel.

Alienware AW2723DF 27-inch LCD Gaming Monitor: $649 $449 @ Amazon

If you're still on the lookout for something less expensive, but larger, with a higher resolution, and a high refresh rate, the AW2723DF is now $200 off. It features a 27-inch panel, a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 240Hz refresh rate (that can go up to 280Hz overclocked), and 1ms response time. It can also be adjusted in height, tilt, swivel, pivot, alongside supporting Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.