I found 4 portable monitor deals to extend your laptop display, but you'll need to be quick

Looking for one of the best portable monitors to boost your laptop's screen real estate (and your productivity)? We're here to make these achievable dreams a reality, as we've found five excellent deals on portable monitors over at Amazon. be quick though, as they're all lightning deals and won't be up for long!

Kicking things off, we have a 15.6-inch monitor for under $70. The KYY K3 15.6 inch for $69, which is a 36% discount on the normal price of $109. While we wouldn't recommend it at the full MSRP, the discounted price pushes it into the value range if you need extra screen real estate at an affordable price.

If you'd rather invest in a higher-resolution display, then we've got two great options for you. The UPERFECT 2.5K 16-inch is down to $119, offering you a $30 saving. It's a gorgeous QHD display that supports HDMI and VESA-mounting options if you only need to take it on the go occasionally. Or you can go all out and snag a 4K display with the InnoView 4K 15.6-inch, down to $167 at Amazon. It's the priciest option in these deals, but you get what you pay for in terms of picture quality.

Finally rounding out these deals we've got the VisionOwl 18.5-inch aka the chonky boi. This massive 18.5-inch portable display will make a real statement when you pull it out at the coffee shop. You can pick it up for $159 at Amazon, saving you $40 vs the usual price.

And if none of these are your vibe and you'd rather invest in a traditional monitor, you should check out our best monitors guide for our recommendations.

5 portable monitor deals at Amazon

KYY K3 15.6-inch: $109 $69 @ Amazon Specs: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS matte display, 178° full viewing angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 2 x USB-C, 1 x Mini-HDMI. Overview: Another great option in the 15.6-inch portable monitor camp, this model costs slightly more than the MNN model above, and — NERF blaster to our head — we couldn't tell you a single difference between the two. Still, if the MNN model sells out, this is your next best option. Buy it if: You want a solid portable display on a budget Don't buy it if: You want a high-resolution display for creative work. (or if the MNN above is still available for cheaper).

UPERFECT 2.5K 16-inch: $149 $109 @ Amazon w/coupon Specs: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) LCD display, 178° full viewing angle, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, 2 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, VESA mount compatible. Overview: If you're willing to pay a little more, you can snag a great deal on this QHD portable display. It offers a real boost in picture quality over the 1080p options here, with a higher resolution and brighter display. The 16:10 aspect ratio, full-size HDMI port, and VESA compatibility are just the cherries on top. Buy it if: You want a mid-range display with a 16:10 aspect ratio Don't buy it if: You want a full 4K display or something for heavy gaming.

InnoView 4K 15.6-inch: $209 $167 @ Amazon Specs: 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display, 178° full viewing angle, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 350 nits brightness, 2 x USB-C, 1 x Mini-HDMI, VESA mount compatible. Overview: Whether you're editing photos or watching movies on the go, this gorgeous 4K portable display from InnoView is our top pick. It covers 95% of Adobe Professional Color Gamut, making it an ideal choice for creatives on the go. Buy it if: You're a creative who regularly uses Photoshop etc. Don't buy it if: You want a high refresh rate monitor for gaming on the go.