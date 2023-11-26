Hurry! $139 for huge curved gaming monitor in Cyber Monday deal starts soon

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a gaming monitor to enhance your immersive experience. If you're quick on the draw, you might be able to get this epic deal for a 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch, 1080p, 1500R curved gaming monitor is just $139 at Walmart starting at 11/26 at 4pm ET. However! If you are a Walmart+ member, you can get access to this deal right now before anyone else. This big of a monitor, curved, and clocked in at 165Hz, is rare to find at this price point.

If you're in the market for a larger, or curved gaming monitor, now is the time to hop on this deal. Or at the very least, bookmark it for when the time comes.

Best Cyber Monday Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor