Hurry! $139 for huge curved gaming monitor in Cyber Monday deal starts soon

News
By Rami Tabari
published

Get this epic deal for an Acer 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor

acer nitro gaming monitor cyber monday deal
(Image credit: Acer)

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a gaming monitor to enhance your immersive experience. If you're quick on the draw, you might be able to get this epic deal for a 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch, 1080p, 1500R curved gaming monitor is just $139 at Walmart starting at 11/26 at 4pm ET. However! If you are a Walmart+ member, you can get access to this deal right now before anyone else. This big of a monitor, curved, and clocked in at 165Hz, is rare to find at this price point.

If you're in the market for a larger, or curved gaming monitor, now is the time to hop on this deal. Or at the very least, bookmark it for when the time comes.

Best Cyber Monday Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor: $229

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor: $229 $139 @ Walmart
Overview: 11/26 at 4pm ET or now with Walmart+
Save $90 on the Acer Nitro ED320QR 31.5-inch gaming monitor. The specs alone for the price add up to quite the appealing deal overall.

Features: 31.5-inch display. 165Hz refresh rate. 1920 x 1080 resolution. 16:9 aspect ratio. 1500R curve. LED panel. Tilt for -5 to 20 degrees. AMD FreeSync Premium, which eliminates screen tearing. 1ms response time.

Release date: March 2023

Price check: Newegg $189

Price history: It's the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor.

Review: We didn't find very many reviews, but the one we did find praised the Acer Nitro ED320QR 31.5-inch gaming monitor for its large screen, deep blacks, and high refresh rate all for an affordable price. However, they also said they wouldn't recommend the monitor because of its black smearing. So keep that in mind.

Reatbyte: ★★★

Buy if: You want a relatively large screen. You want that screen to be curved. You want to play with high refresh rates at low resolutions. You want a quick response time in your monitor. 

Don't buy if: You want a higher resolution. You want a higher refresh rate. You want a deeper or shallower curve. You want a larger or smaller monitor. You want a more quality monitor.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 412 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix Scar 18"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
3
MSI Katana GF76 11UD-001...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) GU604
ASUS (US & Canada)
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
8
Open Box - MSI Katana GF76...
Newegg
$1,249
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
9
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB)
Our Review
10
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.