Hurry! $139 for huge curved gaming monitor in Cyber Monday deal starts soon
Get this epic deal for an Acer 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor
Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a gaming monitor to enhance your immersive experience. If you're quick on the draw, you might be able to get this epic deal for a 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor.
The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch, 1080p, 1500R curved gaming monitor is just $139 at Walmart starting at 11/26 at 4pm ET. However! If you are a Walmart+ member, you can get access to this deal right now before anyone else. This big of a monitor, curved, and clocked in at 165Hz, is rare to find at this price point.
If you're in the market for a larger, or curved gaming monitor, now is the time to hop on this deal. Or at the very least, bookmark it for when the time comes.
Best Cyber Monday Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor
Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor:
$229 $139 @ Walmart
Overview: 11/26 at 4pm ET or now with Walmart+
Save $90 on the Acer Nitro ED320QR 31.5-inch gaming monitor. The specs alone for the price add up to quite the appealing deal overall.
Features: 31.5-inch display. 165Hz refresh rate. 1920 x 1080 resolution. 16:9 aspect ratio. 1500R curve. LED panel. Tilt for -5 to 20 degrees. AMD FreeSync Premium, which eliminates screen tearing. 1ms response time.
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Newegg $189
Price history: It's the lowest price we've seen for this Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor.
Review: We didn't find very many reviews, but the one we did find praised the Acer Nitro ED320QR 31.5-inch gaming monitor for its large screen, deep blacks, and high refresh rate all for an affordable price. However, they also said they wouldn't recommend the monitor because of its black smearing. So keep that in mind.
Reatbyte: ★★★
Buy if: You want a relatively large screen. You want that screen to be curved. You want to play with high refresh rates at low resolutions. You want a quick response time in your monitor.
Don't buy if: You want a higher resolution. You want a higher refresh rate. You want a deeper or shallower curve. You want a larger or smaller monitor. You want a more quality monitor.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
Most Popular
By Rami Tabari