Can you use a normal monitor for gaming? It depends on these 3 things

I recently got my hands on the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub monitor, and while it is a fantastic deal for a 14-port IPS Black Thunderbolt hub, I also tested the UltraSharp with some casual gaming.

While the UltraSharp is a productivity monitor intended more for general or office use, it does sport a 120Hz refresh rate and features an enhanced contrast ratio that makes gaming a serious possibility.

Sometimes you don't need dedicated gaming hardware to have a solid gaming experience. But what does that look like? If you are going to use a non-gaming monitor for your gaming laptop, there are a few things to be aware of before you decide.

You don't need gaming hardware to game, but there are some caveats

Monitor refresh rate

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

Some games require high refresh rates. If you're gaming competitively or playing games that require quick reaction times, you'll want a monitor with a higher refresh rate and low latency. Most productivity monitors go up to only 120Hz.

But if, like me, your favorite games are playable at 60 to 120 frames per second and don't need extremely low latency, then you can sometimes save big by opting for a multi-purpose productivity monitor rather than a more expensive gaming version. I often play my multiplayer and single-player RPGs on a 60Hz 4K Samsung monitor, because I would rather have a high resolution and better graphics details than blazing fast framerates.

Also, my primary game time is spent in titles that don't require high frame speeds. Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is fully playable on the PlayStation 4, so it's designed to operate at 60 fps. Genshin Impact is intended to be played on smartphones as well as consoles and PC, so it caps PC framerates to 60 fps. And Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the kind of game you need a high framerate for since it is a turn-based D&D game.

Granted, I also upgraded my monitor during the peak Work-from-Home period in early 2021, so my monitor choices were expensive and limited.

However, I absolutely took advantage of the UltraSharp's upgraded 120Hz refresh rate and enhanced contrast ratio for a slick gaming experience.

Gaming resolution

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

Gaming at resolutions above 1080p requires serious gaming hardware connected to the monitor. So if you want to take advantage of its 4K native resolution, you'll need a powerful gaming laptop, desktop gaming PC, or a dedicated game console.

But your hardware requirements may depend entirely on what games you play. Even high-end GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 5090 can struggle to game at 4K without employing frame-generation technology in the latest games. That said, the RTX 5090 can get a good 50 to 60 fps of pure silicon power even in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong.

But if you've got a solid gaming laptop or gaming PC, you'll make use of the UltraSharp's gorgeous display, high resolution, and high refresh rate. While the UltraSharp is not a cheap monitor, it is a fantastic Thunderbolt Hub so it can flex between work and gaming. And it won't hit your wallet as hard as a high-end gaming monitor.

Latency

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

The only true struggle with gaming on a normal monitor like the Dell UltraSharp 32 is latency. For games that need quick reaction speeds, the UltraSharp doesn't feature the low-latency technology that can make gaming monitors worth the extra cost.

Because I spend most of my time playing well-optimized RPGs, I don't need a 0.5ms extreme low-latency gaming monitor. Sure, high-end encounters in Final Fantasy XIV can require quick reaction speeds, but even those encounters don't require eSports-level latency. And I'm not the type of FF14 gamer trying to achieve a 'World's First' clear.

So how important latency speeds are for your gaming setup is entirely dependent on the types of games you play and how competitive you are in playing them.

Bottom line

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub monitor is a solid 4K hub monitor at a reasonable price considering its massive port array, 140W power delivery, and IPS Black panel. But it isn't a bargain for gamers.

You can get a solid 240Hz 4K gaming monitor for $500 or less. Some of those will often drop below $300 on sale.

Of course, if you're looking at high-end gaming monitors with refresh rates over 240Hz with ultrawide curved OLED screens, then the UltraSharp 32 might be a solid deal. It's even got 14 ports because it is a Thunderbolt hub, so it can handle all of your gaming accessories and even charge your devices at the same time.

But if you're looking to save some money, and you're between a $100 to 200 dollar productivity monitor compared to a $500 gaming setup, opting for the non-gaming monitor could be worth considering.