Xbox Black Friday deals 2024: Save big on consoles, games, and accessories

Don't wait until Black Friday, the amazing Xbox deals are already here

Xbox Black Friday deals
Black Friday is approaching, but right now, we're all about team green with these early Xbox Black Friday deals.

Black Friday has always been a great time to pick up a new game console or stock up on games, with retailers and publishers offering huge discounts in the run-up to the holidays. It's also when most of the year's biggest and best games come out, like the recently released and critically acclaimed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which seems to be a real return to form for the series.

So, whether you're considering becoming an Xbox gamer or you're already in the fold and want to improve your experience, we've got some fantastic Xbox deals for you. The star of the show for newcomers is the $50 discount on the Xbox Series X at Best Buy, which brings its price down to just $449. Unlike the cheaper Xbox Series S, the X is capable of full 4K gaming and comes with a larger SSD to store more games.

Beyond that, there are deals on Xbox games, controllers, headsets, and other accessories. We've highlighted some of the best offers below. We've also got a PS5 Black Friday deals page if you want to check out the opposition's offerings, and be sure to check out our Black Friday deals hub for even more tech deals.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB: was $499 now $449 at Best Buy

Grab the most powerful Xbox ever made for a bargain price with this $50 discount. The powerful specs enable gorgeous 4K gaming, and it's the best way to make the most of Xbox Game Pass's impressive library of games, including the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S
Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was $359 now $199 at Best Buy

Store all the games with this massive 2TB expansion card that slots directly into your Xbox. No janky-looking USB connections here. These expansion cards are great, but their price usually makes them hard to recommend — that's where this tasty $160 discount comes in.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition: was $69 now $54 at Lenovo USA

Save $15 and see the inner machinations of your Xbox controller with this transparent "Ghost Cipher" model that harkens back to the original Xbox Crystal edition. The silver interior looks trippy, complemented by the gold triggers and d-pad.

2K NBA 2K25 (Xbox Series X)
2K NBA 2K25 (Xbox Series X): was $69 now $29 at Amazon

Oh boy, I need to make sports references now and all my basketball knowledge comes from Space Jam. My ignorance aside, this 57% discount on the latest NBA game is a slam dunk... yes, nailed it.

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset
HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Get your head in the game with this noise-canceling headset that's officially licensed by Xbox. It has a durable aluminum frame, in-line controls for on-the-fly adjustments, and great audio quality to immerse you in the game. You get all that for under $50 with this deal.

