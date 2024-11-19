Xbox Black Friday deals 2024: Save big on consoles, games, and accessories

Black Friday is approaching, but right now, we're all about team green with these early Xbox Black Friday deals.

Black Friday has always been a great time to pick up a new game console or stock up on games, with retailers and publishers offering huge discounts in the run-up to the holidays. It's also when most of the year's biggest and best games come out, like the recently released and critically acclaimed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which seems to be a real return to form for the series.

So, whether you're considering becoming an Xbox gamer or you're already in the fold and want to improve your experience, we've got some fantastic Xbox deals for you. The star of the show for newcomers is the $50 discount on the Xbox Series X at Best Buy, which brings its price down to just $449. Unlike the cheaper Xbox Series S, the X is capable of full 4K gaming and comes with a larger SSD to store more games.

Beyond that, there are deals on Xbox games, controllers, headsets, and other accessories. We've highlighted some of the best offers below. We've also got a PS5 Black Friday deals page if you want to check out the opposition's offerings, and be sure to check out our Black Friday deals hub for even more tech deals.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB: was $499 now $449 at Best Buy Grab the most powerful Xbox ever made for a bargain price with this $50 discount. The powerful specs enable gorgeous 4K gaming, and it's the best way to make the most of Xbox Game Pass's impressive library of games, including the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.