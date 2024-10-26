5 early PS5 Black Friday deals: Score over 50% off on top games

If there's one thing all console gamers can agree on, it's that games are getting seriously expensive. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to gift a game, it can easily cost $60 to $70 for a new PS5 game at full price — unless you take advantage of discounts ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Right now, you can save on five top Playstation 5 games before Black Friday hits, allowing you to get some new games at a reasonable price before they sell out for the holidays. These aren't bargain bin games, either. These are 2025's line-up of hit sports titles, a 2024 MLB hit at a huge discount, and a PS5 fan favorite.

For example, you could score $20 off NBA 2K25 on Amazon right now. The 2025 edition of Madden NFL is also down to just $39 with this sale! Considering how expensive these titles are at full price, that's a seriously good deal.

Here's a look at five of the best early Black Friday PS5 deals on top games right now.

5 best early Black Friday PS5 game deals

NBA 2K25 PS5

NBA 2K25 PS5: $69 $49 @ Amazon Save $20 on the 2025 edition of NBA 2K with this early Black Friday deal! This is the perfect game to gift to basketball fans thanks to its unique ProPlay feature, which directly translates NBA game footage into gameplay. There's also a General Manager mode for gamers who want to focus on the mechanics of managing their own NBA team.

EA SPORTS College Football 25 PS5: $69 $42 @ Amazon College football fans can snag the 2025 edition of EA Sports College Football for less than $50 right now! This is a great pick for fans of Madden NFL looking to try something new. Compete in iconic stadiums at campuses around the country with immersive audio and unique gameplay mechanics like Wear & Tear, Homefield Advantage, and CampusIQ.

Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 25 PS5: $69 $39 @ Amazon Grab the most popular football game for less than $40 ahead of Black Friday! If you're looking for a gift for a gamer or a sports fan, it's hard to go wrong with Madden NFL. The 2025 edition is here, and it's already on sale. This version is updated with the current slate of players, improved graphics, and an improved and expanded Franchise system.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 PS5: $29 $19 @ Amazon Resident Evil 4 is one of the best PS5 games, and you can add it to your collection for just $20 right now. This game originally came out in 2005, but it's been remastered for PS5 so new players and returning fans alike can enjoy this classic hit with modern graphics. It's a survival horror game, so it's not for the faint of heart, but Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the best games in history, so it's well worth playing.

MLB The Show 24