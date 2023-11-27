7 Cyber Monday gaming chair deals — My favorite is $200 off right now

Cyber Monday is TODAY, Nov. 27, 2023, and with the end of the dealsapalooza in sight, people are snapping up the best discounts on top products from laptops to phones. If you were ever going to grab a comfy gaming chair, the time would be now.

My favorite gaming chair, Herman Miller Vantum, is on sale for just $596 at Herman Miller. That's still a lot of money, but Herman Miller is also an expensive brand, so that $200 discount is nothing to scoff at. There are plenty of other gaming chairs listed below that are much cheaper and much more expensive, depending on how much you want to invest in your back and bottom.

Here are the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals available now. Cyber Monday is ending soon, so snag a chair while you can.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals

Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair: $269 $119 @ Staples

The Emerge Vortex is one of the best gaming chair deals during Cyber Monday. Bonded leather back, built-in headrest, lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension, tilt lock, supports up to 275 pounds, flip-up adjustable arm. The Emerge Vortex gaming chair has many positive reviews on the Staple website, averaging a 4.5/5 across 9,100 reviews.

AndaSeat Phantom 3: $399 $249 @ AndaSeat

With a wide base and a simplistic design, the Phantom 3 isn't the most exciting-looking chair around, but it's all about the comfort and reliable build quality. We know all about AndaSeat quality at this point, and they're supremely robust chairs. The only real question about comfort is the pretty basic, uncomfortable armrests and a bit of an awkward lumbar cushion.

Noblechairs Hero: $589 $339 @ Amazon

Beyond looking very smart and suave in this particular black and gold finish, this chair comes with a plethora of comfort features. Breathable "cold foam" upholstery, an enlarged seat area and backrest, adjustable lumbar support and 4D armrests complete a very solid and good looking package, and the quilting on the seat and backrest is a rather nice touch too.

Boulies Master Series: $459 $389 @ Boulies

The Boulies Master series performed very well, and the model with the water-resistant fabric is covered under this discount as well. It's got comfortable armrests, good lumbar support and is very stable in all positions, and it looks the part to boot. It might be a little small for some, but the comfort on offer here makes it worthy of serious consideration.

Herman Miller Vantum: $795 $596.25 @ HM

This ultra-comfortable gaming chair features a mesh suspension backrest with adjustable lumbar support, a removable headrest, and an "active, forward-leaning alignment" that's "ideal for fast reaction time and increased focus."

Secretlab Titan 2020: $899 $749 @ Secretlab

Save $150 on the Secretlab Titan gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric or leather upholstery of various colors and designs. In our Secretlab Titan review, we loved the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.