iPad Pro 2022 'just days away' — MacBook Pro M2 Pro launching in the 'near future'

The M2 iPad Pro is set to arrive "in a matter of days," according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. Apple's long-rumored iPad Pro 2022 will reportedly come in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, boasting the same processor as this year's MacBook Air M2. But there's also another iPad that the Cupertino tech giant is hiding up its sleeve.



In his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple's new product launch is just days away. With no October event in sight, it's likely the new iPad Pro with M2 will be announced via press release — much like other products such as the AirPods Max.



As Gurman points out, the only real change will be the M2 processor upgrade over the previous iPad Pro's M1 chip. Other than that, expect the same flat-edge design, along with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors. This means we're likely to see the same 2732 x 2048-pixel mini-LED display. However, with the M2 chip, we're expecting to see a 20% boost in processing speed.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Following the announcement of the new iPad Pro 2022, Gurman notes that iPadOS 16.1 will launch on Oct. 24. This was hinted at earlier this month, and is likely to be one of the features Apple discusses in a new October event the company is taking part in. Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are set to be two speakers at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, with the session taking place on Oct. 25.



While the new M2-powered iPad Pro is expected to feature the same design, a leak from Mac Otakara indicated that the iPad Pro 2022 models will move from 3-pin to 4-pin connectors. The current MagSafe 3 chargers on MacBooks use a 5-pin design, so it's unlikely this could be a MagSafe charging port, but it could offer improved power delivery to and from peripherals like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.



Speaking of MacBooks, Gurman believes the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max won't launch alongside the new iPad Pro. Instead, he predicts they will arrive sometime in November, considering past MacBook releases have generally fallen in November.



While we may not see another event to announce the new MacBook Pro models, Gurman believes that Apple is saving energy for its Apple AR/VR headset next year.

New entry-level iPad incoming

Interestingly, Gurman also claims Apple is working on a new entry-level iPad with a revamped design — similar to the flat-edge design of the iPad Pro. This isn't the first we've heard of a redesigned iPad 10, which will apparently come equipped with a USB-C port.

(Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes, Apple was planning to launch its next-gen, low-cost iPad 10 in September, along with the iPhone 14. This didn't happen, but we could see it launch later this year or in 2023.

The new iPad is set to get a new design, although the report doesn’t specify what changes we can expect. However, other leaks and rumors indicate that it will get a bigger 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels to (nearly) match the iPad Air, flat edges, and a USB-C port.



Bezels are still expected to be slightly thick, as the Touch ID home button is tipped to be sticking around. However, one feature may be ditched: the headphone jack.



We won't know how the new iPad will look until Apple officially announces the low-budget tablet, but we may have an iPad Pro with M2 to look forward to in just a few days. While we wait, check out the best tablets on the market today.