Apple taking part in October event after all — but not in the way you think

Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are set to be two speakers at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event — just in time for the expected announcement of iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and maybe even the iPad Pro 2022 and MacBook Pro M2.



Spotted by MacRumors, the session with Federighi and Joswiak, along with WSJ tech columnist Joanna Stern, is taking place on October 25. While the topic of the session has yet to be announced, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hints that "they will have plenty to discuss."

Slipped under the radar, but @gregjoz and Craig Federighi are speaking on Oct. 25th at the WSJ conference in Laguna Beach. Something tells me they will have plenty to discuss.October 13, 2022 See more

Gurman previously noted that an Apple October event is unlikely, stating that the "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022." However, Apple has yet to launch iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, which were shown off at the Apple WWDC 2022 event.



The oft-reliable Apple tracker claimed on Twitter that iPadOS 16.1 will be "released the week of Oct. 24 — barring any new bugs or issues." This is due to the Cupertino tech giant usually hosting launches the week of its earnings calls at the end of October.



It's uncertain if the new macOS Ventura update will launch alongside iPadOS 16.1, but a beta version may launch instead.

When will iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro launch?

There are still a few products many have been expecting from Apple, including the rumored iPad Pro with M2 and the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro.



With no big Apple event expected, this means we're likely to see announcements via press releases — similar to how the AirPods Max were announced in December 2020.



Gurman claimed that M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, updated M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and fresh M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are still likely to launch before the end of 2023. With the new versions of iPadOS and macOS looming, it would be fitting for these products to be announced alongside the launch of software updates.



This is in line with a previous rumor that the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max was already in the works earlier this year. However, that contradicts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that production will begin towards the end of 2022 with a launch window early next year. As for the iPad Pro 2022, no dates have been certain.



With SVP of marketing Joswiak and SVP of software engineering Federighi discussing all things Apple at the WSJ's Tech live event, they may discuss the new product announcements alongside the upcoming iPad and Mac updates.



What will be discussed is still up in the air, so we'll have to wait and see what Apple is planning. There are more speakers announced at the Tech Live event, including Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and more. Expect some interesting insights.



