Welcome to Laptop Live 2022: Exclusive insights from Intel, Nvidia and more

By Darragh Murphy
published

From the state of AMD to the future of Qualcomm — all the latest from the biggest brands in tech

Laptop Live
(Image credit: Future)

Laptops. They allow us to work and play from just about anywhere, including the office, at home, or on the road. And while notebooks come in many form factors, one thing that hasn’t changed is the silicon needed to run them, particularly the processor and the graphics cards. Here at Laptop Mag, we rigorously examine everything from design to battery life, but our biggest focus lies in the chips and their performance, whether it’s a do-it-all business laptop or a powerful gaming laptop

That’s why Laptop Mag is pleased to announce its first annual Laptop Live. A week-long celebration of the companies that power our favorite pieces of technology with even more powerful processors and graphics cards. Each day, the staff of Laptop Mag will celebrate a different chip maker including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and ARM. 

During the course of the event, you can expect exclusive reports on the latest from the biggest names in the industry, including analysis on the current state of affairs, what the future holds for each company, and interviews with top industry insiders. What’s more, the week will deliver a round up of the very best laptops in the industry, and even the best games to play with ray tracing. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for our in-depth video interviews.

So, welcome to Laptop Live!

Laptop Live 2022: What to expect  

The week-long celebration of all things tech is kicking off on Monday, October 17 until Friday, October 20. Each day will focus on a particular big brand in the industry, where you can get exclusive insights on the latest (and future) happenings in tech. 

What’s more, we’ll even be showcasing everything from the best Acer gaming laptops to the best games with ray tracing. You may even see a few surprises on those lists.

Wondering what the future of Nvidia holds or the current state of AMD? Check out the schedule below:

  •  Monday, Oct. 17: Intel 
  •  Tuesday, Oct. 18: AMD 
  •  Wednesday, Oct. 19: Nvidia 
  •  Thursday, Oct. 20: ARM 
  •  Friday, Oct. 21: Qualcomm  

From Acer’s most innovative laptops of the year to our first impressions on one of the company's latest premium systems, we’ve got a jam-packed week of content coming your way. We’re coming at you with the latest in tech, so watch this space. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Editor

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  