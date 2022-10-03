Apple October event is unlikely — but iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro still expected

While the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch, along with the new iPad Pro with M2, are expected to be unveiled in October, a new tip suggests that it won't be at an Apple event — but they are still "highly likely to launch."



From oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter, the recent Apple "Far Out" September event, bringing us the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2, may be the last big showing for the Cupertino-based tech giant this year. This comes as a surprise, as Apple tends to bring out a launch event this time of year to show off its new MacBooks, iPads, and other smart home products.



However, while Gurman claims "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022," that doesn't mean we won't see new products. Last week, Gurman claimed that M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis, updated M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and fresh M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are still likely to launch before the end of 2023.

(Image credit: Future)

With no big Apple event expected, this means we're likely to see announcements via press releases — similar to how the AirPods Max were announced in December 2020. If this is the case, we may see these product launches later than October.



Previous leaks and rumors have suggested a late 2022 announcement for the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, but a specific date hasn't been clarified.



According to DigiTimes, Apple suppliers are "gearing up for shipments" for the new MacBook Pro models. Industry insiders speaking to the news outlet state that shipments for the existing 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro are slowing down, leaving more room for the new rumored models with upgraded M2 chips to ship.



This is in line with a previous rumor that the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max was already in the works earlier this year. However, that contradicts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that production will begin towards the end of 2022 with a launch window early next year. As for the iPad Pro 2022, no dates have been certain.



Last year, Apple's October announcement was held on October 18, 2021, so if they followed the same pattern, this year's would be on October 17, 2022. Apple still has some wiggle room before any major announcements, meaning an Apple October event could still be in the cards. In the meantime, you can find out all you need to know about the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch and iPad Pro 2022.